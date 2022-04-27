Major bridge rehab to cause lane closures on I-675 next week

FILE PHOTO (chris-mueller/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GREENE COUNTY — A major bridge rehabilitation project will cause various lane closures on Interstate 675 next week.

Starting the week of May 2, some lanes may be closed on I-675 North and South between Wilmington Pike and North Fairfield Road as crews work.

Single lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m.- 6 a.m.

The following day, double lane closures will be in effect from 11 p.m.- 5 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reminds drivers to remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic in these areas.

©2022 Cox Media Group