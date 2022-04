TC West Girls Soccer Shuts Out TC Central in Rivalry Game

TRAVERS CITY – Traverse City West girls soccer completed the 3-0 shutout win against cross-town rival Traverse City Central for the Titans’ first conference win of the season on Tuesday night.

The Titans received big goals from Quinn Disbrow off a corner kick and an acrobatic header from Ally Jo McKenna.

Traverse City West improves to 3-0-2 overall and 1-0-1 in the Big North Conference. They will face Gaylord for another conference showdown on Thursday.

TC Central falls to 2-2-3 and 0-1-1 in the conference. The Trojans are set to play at Petoskey on Thursday.