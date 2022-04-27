ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Grovetown standout Smith recognized for Super Bowl appearance

By John Hart
 2 days ago

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Former Grovetown football star D’Ante Smith was recognized by the Columbia County Board of Education Tuesday night for making it to Super Bowl LVI in February as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith, a 6-5, 305 pound offensive tackle, was chosen by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft . He suffered a knee injury in October 2021, but recovered in time to play in the final two games of the regular season and join the Bengals for their playoff run.

Smith was awarded a “Recognition of Achievement” during Tuesday night’s meeting by his former Grovetown principal Penny Jackson , now an Associate Superintendent of Schools for Columbia County. Afterward, he had a message for current student-athletes hoping to follow in his footsteps.

“It’s a long journey and, to all the student-athletes out there, you have to be persistent,” Smith said. “You have to work, because everything is not going to be perfect. There are going to be plenty of challenges in life and in sports. You’ve got to keep going, one day after the next, and keep improving. It’s going to break through.”

Smith has lived his message of persistence. Between Grovetown and the NFL, Smith played college football at East Carolina University , where he also persevered through injuries during his freshman and senior seasons.

The Spun

Travon Walker Was In Serious Car Accident Before NFL Draft

April 28, 2022 will always be a night to remember for Travon Walker. It’s the night the Georgia product became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, before Walker could realize a lifelong dream, he reportedly had to get through a major scare. Moments after commissioner Roger Goodell called the pass rusher’s name on stage in Las Vegas, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Walker was involved in a “serious” car accident in Athens, Ga. during the offseason.
ATHENS, GA
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Caleb Love Reacts To Massive UNC Commitment

Hurbert Davis and UNC landed a massive commitment Wednesday when they landed five-star forward GG Jackson. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Jackson marks the highest-rated signing of the Davis era. Not long after the news broke, UNC’s Caleb Love reacted to the Tar Heels latest get. “I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama ties Miami with impressive NFL Draft pick streak

The Alabama Crimson Tide have tied the Miami Hurricanes for a remarkable NFL Draft pick streak. Nick Saban should be proud. For the 14th time in 14 NFL Drafts, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program has managed to produce at least one first round pick in the Draft. Just having any player picked in the first round of the draft is an impressive accomplishment, but Saban and the Crimson Tide have found a way to make this happen on a regular basis.
NFL
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WJBF

Panthers select N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu in first round of draft

CHARLOTTE — It’s been a long time. And the sigh of relief you might be hearing could be coming from a generation of past quarterbacks, and any who could arrive in the future. The Panthers finally added what they hope is some stability for their offensive line, drafting N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu with the sixth overall […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
