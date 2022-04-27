ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, MO

Russellville and Fatima earn wins on the diamond, Jefferson City falls at home

By Kevin Ryans
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BLOOMFIELD — On a high school baseball Tuesday, Russellville took...

FOX 2

20-year-old Missouri man wins $100K in fishing competition

ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old man from Lincoln, Missouri won $100,000 for catching the biggest bass of the weekend at the Big Bass Bash that took place at the Lake of the Ozarks. Kaleb Allison won the 2022 Spring Big Bass Bash competition. He caught his 7.58-pound bass on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon gets road victory at Jefferson City

The Lebanon baseball team got a 6-2 win on the road at Jefferson City on Tuesday afternoon behind a complete-game performance from junior Keaton Mizer. Mizer went all seven innings, threw 103 pitches, gave up just four hits, and struck out five batters. “Keaton settled in nicely,” head coach Dustin Young said about his performance. “He was around the zone early, but he settled in during innings 3-7. He is an off-speed guy who throws hitters off. He missed barrels most of the day, but when they had loud contact, it was stuff we could handle.” Lebanon (7-10 overall) got things going early in the first inning on an RBI single from senior Justin Dameron, a sacrifice fly from senior Ian Carr, and scored on a Jays’ error to plate three runs. Jefferson City (6-18 overall) battled back in the second inning on an RBI double to get two runs back, but Mizer settled in nicely and didn’t give up another run. In the fifth inning, senior Brendan Black roped an RBI double into the gap to take a 5-2 lead, and Carr drove in another runner in the seventh inning to cap the scoring at 6-2. The ‘Jackets produced eight hits throughout the game and left six runners on base. “Our at-bats were good, and we had a lot of barrels on baseballs,” said Young. “It might not show up in the box score, but we have a lot of guys who are having good at-bats, and it was one of the better all-around games we have played this year, in my opinion. “We went to the football field and took a lot of ground balls on the turf and fly balls. We hit the cages hard and got back to fundamentals. The sky isn’t falling by any means. We are 7-10, but the sky isn’t falling. We are a dangerous team when we have pitching and defense mixed in with our offense.” Lebanon was scheduled to host Bolivar on Thursday afternoon and will play at home against Capital City at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at Oley Scott Field.
LEBANON, MO
Four States Home Page

Mizzou’s Come HOME Tour visits Joplin and Webb City

Tonight, Mizzou made one of its Come HOME Tour stops in Joplin and Webb City. Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois and Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson came to speak and answer questions of the local Mizzou fans and alumni. They gathered at Just A Taste in Webb City for a night of drinks and appetizers. Reed-Francois […]
WEBB CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
MISSOURI STATE
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

"Don't overprice yourself. It's a lot easier to start a business by being a value provider as opposed to having premium prices." The above statement made me very curious to know more about the person who said it. His name is Rodger O. Riney. He is a self-made billionaire who believes that cheap and good is the winning formula for a successful business.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico, Mo., man injured when motorcycle hits sign

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, man was injured Wednesday after his motorcycle went off the road and hit a Missouri Department of Transportation road sign. Ricky Vaughn, 55, was traveling on Route J west of Route O in Audrain County when the crash happened, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was taken The post Mexico, Mo., man injured when motorcycle hits sign appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KMZU

Mizzou Athletics to make a stop in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — MU fans in the area will have a chance to meet some of their favorite athletes soon. According to a release Mizzou Athletics, including administration, coaches and players will make a stop in Chillicothe during the Come HOME Tour. The event is free to the public with online registration. The group will stop at the Blackwater Lounge on Wednesday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To register for the free event, click here.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
The Exponent

Overcoming loss, MU baseball's Cheeley finally made his dream come true

Missouri baseball pitcher Austin Cheeley carries a name on both arms. But it wasn't always that way. Growing up in St. Louis, it wasn't Cheeley’s dream to pitch in the major leagues. He wanted to pitch for the University of Missouri. With his uncle, Brian DeLunas, coaching for the team, Cheeley grew up around the Tigers and envisioned himself one day donning the black and gold.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two men hurt after crash on Route WW east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two Clark, Missouri men were hurt Monday afternoon after a crash on westbound Route WW east of Columbia. The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. at the roundabout to Rolling Hills Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old James M. Westbrooke hit another SUV The post Two men hurt after crash on Route WW east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Transfer portal shreds Missouri State hoops roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears basketball roster has taken a big hit on players entering the transfer portal or leaving the program in the last few weeks. There are only four players that remain on the roster that played in Missouri State’s NIT game at Oklahoma. Of the four, one is guard Isiaih Mosley who […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

