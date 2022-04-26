ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls girl killed: Police arrest suspect in Lily Peters' death

By Mary McGuire, FOX 9 Staff
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (FOX 9) - Chippewa Falls police say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 10-year-old girl, a shocking death that has rocked the small Wisconsin town. Chief Matt Kelm told reporters Tuesday evening the suspect was a juvenile who knew the victim, Iliana...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

