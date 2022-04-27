ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incoming Asteroid Double the Size of the Empire State Building will Fly by Earth on April 28

By Louise Franco
natureworldnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive "potentially hazardous asteroid" possibly comparable to twice the size of the Empire State Building will fly by Earth on Thursday, April 28. It is named 418135 (2008 AG33) and has an estimated diameter between 1,150 and 2,560 feet (350 to 870 meters). Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. The space...

www.natureworldnews.com

