Aaron Clements new West Vigo football coach

Former Terre Haute South star Craig Porter will be returning to Wichita State to finish his college basketball career. The senior made the announcement official Tuesday night. One of the big reasons behind Porter's return to Wichita State is the schools new NIL deal with Armchair Strategies. NIL or Name, Image, Likeness has become a big thing in college athletics the last couple years. Porter told Sports 10 his NIL deal to return to Wichita State was to good to pass up. He confirmed it included a car and nice financial package.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO