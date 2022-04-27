ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Aaron Clements new West Vigo football coach

WTHI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vigo County School Board approved Aaron Clements to be the next football head...

www.wthitv.com

WANE 15

Four Columbia City seniors sign for college

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Four Columbia City High School standouts are taking their skills to the next level as Isaiah Litherland signed with the Huntington University track program while Seth Mills, Jack Mills, and Hailey Whiteleather all signed to run track and cross country at Purdue Fort Wayne.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WTHI

Craig Porter returning to Wichita State to finish his career

Former Terre Haute South star Craig Porter will be returning to Wichita State to finish his college basketball career. The senior made the announcement official Tuesday night. One of the big reasons behind Porter's return to Wichita State is the schools new NIL deal with Armchair Strategies. NIL or Name, Image, Likeness has become a big thing in college athletics the last couple years. Porter told Sports 10 his NIL deal to return to Wichita State was to good to pass up. He confirmed it included a car and nice financial package.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WANE 15

Blackford grad Brown enters NCAA transfer portal

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – After spending half a season at Ball State, Blackford High School graduate Luke Brown has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Brown was added mid-season to the Cardinals roster after starting the 2021-22 academic year at Stetson University in Florida. After transferring back home and gaining eligibility, Brown played […]
BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Marshall retires from Rivet

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rick Marshall is retiring as head coach of Vincennes Rivet. Marshall went 105-26 in five seasons with the Lady Patriots. He has an overall record of 471-126 in 25 years as a head coach.
VINCENNES, IN

