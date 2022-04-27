MHS baseball sweeps Hayden

Manhattan’s Ian Luce (10) delivers a pitch in a game against Topeka on April 5. The Indians cruised past Hayden, sweeping the Wildcats in Topeka on Tuesday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High baseball pitchers held Hayden to a total of one run and five hits in two games of a doubleheader sweep Tuesday.

The Indians (10-2) defeated the Wildcats 11-0 and 5-1 to boost their winning streak to six.

Game 1

Cade Perkins, Ian Luce and Coy Cavender teamed up to throw a seven-inning one-hitter in the afternoon’s first game.

Perkins struck out 10 batters in four innings of no-hit baseball. Luce gave up the game’s only hit, but got all six of his outs by strikeout in two innings. Cavender allowed two walks in the seventh but worked around them to keep Hayden off the board.

Luce was one of three Manhattan batters to tally three hits, driving in three runs and scoring twice in the process. Braden Dinkel drove in a run and scored a run on three hits, and Kyler Horsman scored twice on three hits.

Jaxon Vikander had three RBIs on two hits, and Perkins batted in a run on two hits. Jack Campbell had two hits and scored twice.

The Indians scored four in the fourth inning and three in the seventh to pull out the double-digit victory.

Game 2

Dinkel hit a two-RBI triple with no outs in the top of the first to jumpstart Manhattan on the way to a 5-1 victory in Game 2.

The Indians scored all of their runs in the first three innings and put up a total of 14 hits.

Vikander and Luce both had three-hit days, and Perkins, Gagnon and Campbell each drove in a run.

Horsman started on the mound and struck out two while allowing one run on four hits in three innings.

Cavender returned to pitch in relief, throwing four innings and striking out four without allowing a hit.

MHS will host Junction City Friday in its regular-season home finale.