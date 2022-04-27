WATCH: Veterans return to Northeast Wisconsin after Old Glory Honor Flight

Longtime KSTP anchor and reporter Jessica Miles has announced she'll be leaving the station to spend more time with her family. "After nearly 19 years, I've made the very difficult decision to leave my position here at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS," she announced during Monday's broadcast. Miles, a mother of three,...
A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
A widespread, soaking rain should move into Northeast Wisconsin over the course of Saturday morning. Michels says he'll divest from business if elected. Michels co-owns a construction business that gets millions in state contracts. Life-size Monopoly game for YWCA campaign against racism, sexism. Updated: 12 hours ago. A YWCA campaign...
The night will be mainly clear for much of Northeast Wisconsin, but additional cloud cover is possible for areas south and west of the Fox Cities. Across downtown Appleton signs promoting Mile of Music, or Mile 9, are already up. Updated: 1 hours ago. The suspect is charged with 1st...
A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday by the Chippewa Falls Police Department. Sgt. Sean Hamill, who was on motorcycle patrol, suffered minor injuries. UPDATE: A juvenile suspect has now been arrested. Updated: 4 hours ago. After weeks of waiting, the sturgeon are finally spawning.
If only all hikes had a payoff like this one. How does a beautiful, secluded-beach sunrise on Lake Michigan sound? Even better, this hike is an easy two miles. Quick and Easy Wisconsin Trail Hike Leads to a Secluded Beach. Somebody asks me if I want to do something like...
FREDONIA, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking people to help them identify the person or people who shot a bald eagle in southeastern Wisconsin earlier this month. In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the agency said wardens were notified of an injured bald eagle in...
Violet Cable was going to lunch with her Grandfather Dave Engstrom when she noticed that the Walmart in Hudson, Wisconsin had a sign that was misspelled. It could be seen plain as day from the interstate they were driving on. So Dave Engstrom, City Clerk/Administrator at the City of Lake St. Croix Beach, got out of the car and snapped a picture because he didn't even believe what he was looking at.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members and Olympians joined Ariens Co. for the kickoff of its Nordic Center. Ariens had an exciting day celebrating how far the project’s come since breaking ground in November. While the site is just dirt now, come December it will be home to the largest and only year-round biathlon training center in Wisconsin. It’s a project that’s taken the company four years of work.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Maren McFarlane from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, April 26 for our Pet of the Week segment. McFarlane introduced us to Sky, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption. Plus, she shares more about the WHS Foster Program and how you can...
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - What a hoot! An owl family visited a home in Appleton. Viewer Laurie Rew shared photos and video with Action 2 News. She captioned it, “Owl family in my backyard.”. They appear to be Great Horned Owls. “Birds & Blooms” has advice for attracting owls...
John C. Andrews will be charged Friday with concealing a corpse, the D.A. said. Wisconsin veterans honored in D.C. Rosario Ibarra's love of animals took her on an unexpected, international journey. She now manages one of the largest dairy farms in Manitowoc County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Winnebago County Jail...
MILWAUKEE - Former Wisconsin First Lady Elaine Schreiber died this week after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Schreiber's legacy of fundraising and advocacy is being remembered as helping improve the lives of all living with the disease. "What I was struck by was her willingness upon her diagnosis to –...
Jury in Door County murder trial finishes first day of deliberations. The jury deliberated for about four-and-a-half hours after closing arguments. Dodge County and local first responders simulate a train derailment and chemical spill. ASPIRO vans damaged in catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. ASPIRO puts its vehicles inside...
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than $31,000 has been raised for victims of the Butch’s Bar fire in Sturgeon Bay. The United Way of Door County says $31,358.84 has been donated and equally distributed among the victims and families of the dead. The United Way was working last week to close the fund.
Maybe in Wisconsin, the yield sign should say "yield optional" as opposed to you know, actual "yield." Here are a few instances in which a failure to yield a motorist can receive a ticket or worse yet, get into an accident, according to Husain Law Firm:. The motorist doesn't stop...
A YWCA campaign has taken over a nearby park in downtown Green Bay. Girl's murder leads to push for "Lily Alert" An online petition wants to create an alert for missing kids with fewer criteria than an Amber Alert. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Will you see rain?. Updated: 46 minutes ago.
