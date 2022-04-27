2022 U.S. International Team Trials: Weitzeil, Rooney Among Day 2 Scratches

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. With the focus on World Championships qualification at these Trials, we want to highlight some of the great swims you might have missed or overlooked during the first day of the meet. One such swim came from Gabriel Jett, who just finished his freshman season at Cal. Jett swam two lifetime bests in the men’s 200 fly on day 1, first posting 1:56.77 in prelims, which took 1.05 seconds off his previous best of 1:57.82. It’s possible you overlooked Jett in the final, since he finished 6th, but he dropped even more time, getting down to 1:56.58. Jett also excelled in the SCY 200 fly this year with Cal, getting down to 1:40.22 at NCAAs.

