Greensboro, NC

2022 U.S. International Team Trials: Weitzeil, Rooney Among Day 2 Scratches

By Nicole Miller
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. There were a number of scratches for day 2 prelims at the 2022 US World Championship Trials, the most notable being Abbey Weitzel in the 200 freestyle. Weitzeil entered the meet as...

swimswam.com

