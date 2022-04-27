ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Recap: Grizzlies grind out thrilling win for 3-2 series lead over the Timberwolves

By pfleming15
grizzlybearblues.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memphis Grizzlies returned home for Game 5 of their first round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After up-and-down play in Minnesota, they were looking to take control and return to their standard of play — and to avoid falling to the brink of elimination. The Memphis Grizzlies...

www.grizzlybearblues.com

FOX Sports

Ja Morant's epic dunk, game-winning layup spark Grizzlies

First, Ja Morant gave the Memphis Grizzlies and their fans a much-needed energy boost by flying through the air for a big dunk at the end of the third quarter. Then the All-Star guard took over the game’s final two minutes. Morant scored the last 11 points for Memphis,...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant sounds off after game-winning dagger vs. Timberwolves

NBA fans were given a treat on Tuesday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves put on a show. In what was a back-and-forth affair, the Grizzlies found themselves tied with a couple seconds remaining, inbounding side out. Memphis superstar Ja Morant took the inbounds pass, made a move and hit an incredibly athletic and agile layup with one second left. The shot proved to be the difference, as the Grizzlies won Game 5, 111-109.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Ringer

The Grizzlies and Wolves Are Flawed, but Damn Are They Entertaining

It never really gets quiet in Memphis. For a second late in the third quarter on Tuesday, though, it got close. Just as they did in Game 1, the Timberwolves came into FedExForum and made the case that they, not the higher-seeded Grizzlies, were the flat-out better team in the most electric series of the opening round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Minnesota pressed that case in the third, racing to a double-digit lead behind the hot shooting of Karl-Anthony Towns, frigid shooting from the Grizzlies, and a paint-packing defense that had clipped Ja Morant’s wings. After Malik Beasley’s banking runner put the Wolves up 13, the typically raucous cheers of the Memphis faithful were replaced by more muted murmurs—the unmistakable sound of a crowd beginning to think dire thoughts, to worry that they were witnessing the beginning of the end to a miraculous season.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

3 Timberwolves most to blame after blowing another late lead vs. Grizzlies in Game 5 loss

The Minnesota Timberwolves came up short after another late-game meltdown, this time in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Chris Finch’s squad was up by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter until Ja Morant took over in crunch time. He scored 18 of his 30 points in the final frame and made the game-winning layup, which ultimately gave the Grizzlies a 111-109 victory and a 3-2 series lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Timberwolves try to stay alive in playoffs vs. Grizzlies

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — After frittering away a double-digit-point fourth-quarter lead twice in this series, the Minnesota Timberwolves could have already defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by now and be preparing for the second round. The Timberwolves will try to stave off elimination by the Grizzlies in Game 6 on Friday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Syracuse.com

NBA Friday predictions and player props: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies featuring Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We have one great NBA playoff game to look forward to on Friday, and there are plenty of wagering opportunities. The Minnesota Timberwolves...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Latest Steven Adams update will worry Grizzlies fans

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to close out their Western Conference first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and they will have to do so without Steven Adams. The Grizzlies announced on Thursday that Adams will not play in Game 6 of the series after entering into the league’s...
MEMPHIS, TN

