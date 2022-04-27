Mets blank Cardinals, win franchise-record sixth straight series to start season

ST. LOUIS — The Mets didn’t bother waiting until getaway day to extend their string of series victories.

Behind a strong pitching performance from Chris Bassitt, they beat the Cardinals 3-0 at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night to establish a franchise record by winning a sixth straight series to begin the season.

“We have started fast, but I am more excited about the last six series of the year than the first six,” Bassitt said. “We have a long way to go, just keep on grinding.”

Bassitt followed Max Scherzer’s seven-inning shutout from a night earlier by pitching six scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and three walks with a hit batsman and struck out six.

The Mets (14-5) will have Carlos Carrasco on the mound Wednesday afternoon against Steven Matz as they pursue their first series sweep of the season.

Bassitt had struggled against the Giants in his last start, surrendering five runs over six innings in a loss, but avoided trouble Tuesday after the first inning, when the Cardinals had two runners on base.

Jeff McNeil (right) celebrates with Brandon Nimmo after scoring a run in the third inning of the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Cardinals in which Chris Bassitt (left) threw six scoreless innings. Getty Images; USA TODAY Sports

see also

Right-handed batters went 2-for-13 with five strikeouts against Bassitt, who entered the night having allowed just one hit in 26 at-bats to righties.

Pete Alonso was drilled in the helmet by a Kodi Whitley changeup in the eighth inning. Alonso mouthed a few words to the pitcher after rising and trotting to first base and Mets players briefly trickled from the dugout, stopping before they reached the field. Alonso was examined at first base by the trainer, but remained in the game.

It was a second scary incident for Alonso, who got drilled in the jaw flap extension during the opening series in Washington.

“We’re lucky — you are talking about a pitch that broke his helmet,” manager Buck Showalter said.

In the ninth inning, Starling Marte was plunked by Aaron Brooks with the bases loaded to bring in the Mets’ final run. Dominic Smith was hit by a pitch earlier in the game. The Mets have been hit by 18 pitches this season, which leads the major leagues.

Adam Ottavino drilled the Cardinals’ Tommy Edman near the ankle leading off the bottom of the eighth. In the sixth, Bassitt hit Nolan Arenado in the midsection.

The Mets jumped on Jordan Hicks for two runs in the third to take a 2-0 lead. Jeff McNeil and James McCann stroked consecutive doubles for the first run and Marte’s scalding RBI single past third base added another. Hicks departed before the inning was complete with a right wrist contusion.

McCann’s double to the center-field fence was the highlight of his 3-for-4 night at the plate. The previously slumping catcher has also homered on the road trip.