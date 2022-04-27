ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Tigers throw it away: Wild toss in 9th gives Twins crazy win

By DAVE CAMPBELL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bH9AW_0fLGtANy00
1 of 8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Baseball is a funny game, the story goes, and Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase and the Minnesota Twins chipped in with another chapter.

The difference between winning and losing can sometimes be so small — and so strange.

Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown in the bottom of the ninth inning, capping a chaotic play that gave the Twins two runs for a wild 5-4 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night.

“Once in a while you walk away and you just kind of throw your hands in the air, and you smile, and you take the win,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Miguel Sanó had the final hit for the Twins — and his ill-advised move on the bases wound up helping them win their fifth game in a row.

“It’s a painful loss,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

The Twins trailed 4-3 when Tigers closer Gregory Soto (1-1) walked Trevor Larnach and Gio Urshela to start the ninth. Soto — who took just his second blown save in 22 opportunities since the start of last season — bounced back to strike out Max Kepler, who homered earlier and drove in three runs.

Then came the craziness. Cue the circus music.

Sanó hit an 108 mph line drive that glanced off right fielder Robbie Grossman’s glove and rolled to the wall for a rocket of a single.

“Just try to hit the ball, a long way,” Sanó said. “That’s what I tried to do.”

Larnach thought the ball was going to be caught, so he tagged up at second and didn’t have a head start. So he was held up at third base, after Grossman quickly threw the ball in.

But Sanó, after rounding first, kept running toward second once he saw the relay go home. That prompted Urshela to run from second to third, where Larnach was trapped.

Ball in hand, Haase ran up the base line to begin a rundown.

Except that never started, because Haase’s lollipop throw soared over third baseman Jeimer Candelario’s head and into the outfield on a night when the temperature fell to the mid-30s.

“Never had a good grip,” Haase said. “Grabbed a big ol’ mud ball and just sailed it.”

The errant throw let Larnach score easily and Urshela race home for the winning run and a mob of giddy teammates waiting for him at the plate.

“We made some boo-boos on the bases, and we somehow made our way out of it and smell like roses,” Baldelli said.

Haase entered the game in the seventh as a pinch-hitter for Tucker Barnhart.

“Everyone had a little trouble gripping the ball, especially late in the game. It got even more cold, the wind picked up a little bit, it was just dry. Just tough to handle, I guess,” Haase said.

Griffin Jax (1-0) pitched the ninth for the victory, after Javier Báez gave the Tigers the lead with a three-run homer in the eighth against Emilio Pagán.

Báez also hit a two-out RBI double in the sixth to chase Chris Paddack, the only run allowed by the Twins starter. He struck out six and threw 87 pitches, a season high for a Twins pitcher.

CORREA’S COMMITMENT

Carlos Correa reiterated his interest before the game about making his stay in Minnesota more than one season. The All-Star shortstop, whose three-year, $105.3 million contract has an opt-out after this season and next, said he has expressed as much to team officials.

“It’s about happiness, right? I show up every day, and we’ve got a great group of guys to work with,” said Correa, who struck out all three times he faced Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez and is batting .179.

JOIN THE CLUB

Tigers left-hander Andrew Chafin was reinstated from the injured list before the game, further reinforcing a bullpen that entered the evening with the third-best relief ERA (2.29) in the majors. Chafin had sidelined by groin trouble, after signing a two-year, $13 million contract with the team.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize (elbow sprain) has begun a throwing program at the team’s minor league facility in Lakeland, Florida, in weather more conducive to rehab. The first overall pick in the 2018 draft landed on the injured list after making two starts. ... RHP Matt Manning (shoulder inflammation) is still experiencing tightness and has not been cleared yet for activity. He was placed on the injured list last week.

Twins: RHP Sonny Gray (hamstring strain) is on track to come off the injured list and rejoin the rotation later this week. Gray was hurt in his second start. ... C Gary Sánchez missed his fourth straight game with abdominal tightness. He’ll ramp up his activity on Wednesday and ought to be able to avoid the injured list if the pregame session goes smoothly, Baldelli said.

Tigers RHP Michael Pineda (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the mound on Wednesday night against the team he spent the previous four seasons with. RHP Joe Ryan (2-1, 1.69 ERA) pitches for the Twins in the middle game of the series.

Pineda threw five scoreless innings last week in his Tigers debut to beat another one of his former teams, the New York Yankees. Ryan beat Kansas City with six scoreless innings in his last turn.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops truth bomb on Anthony Rizzo’s 3-home run game

The New York Yankees offense erupted in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, as the team clubbed five home runs in the defeat of their division rival. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a piece of franchise history in the win, as he enjoyed the first three-homer game of his career. Rizzo’s incredible performance drew an exciting take from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, as reported by Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Lakeland, MI
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Lakeland, MN
9&10 News

Tigers take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Detroit Tigers (6-12, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (12-6, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.84 ERA, .87 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -241, Tigers +196; over/under is 8...
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Miguel Sanó
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Emilio Pagán
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Gregory Soto
FanSided

Vikings fans are furious with trade down in NFL Draft

Minnesota Vikings fans were not happy about the team trading from the No. 12 to the No. 32 spot in the 2022 NFL Draft. Minnesota Vikings fans, much like any fanbase, was looking forward to the first-round of the NFL Draft. The team hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager and Kevin O’Connell as their head coach. For fans wanting to see what the first pick of the new regime would be, they had to wait a bit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Ap
FOX Sports

Giants play the Nationals in first of 3-game series

LINE: Giants -221, Nationals +183; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals on Friday to start a three-game series. San Francisco has gone 5-3 at home and 13-6 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .306 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Zunino (biceps) back Friday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (biceps) is back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Minnesota Twins. Zunino exited Tuesday's contest and then sat out the next two games. He is back at catcher on Friday and batting seventh. Rene Pinto is out of the lineup after starting the past two.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Alonso upset with Stubby Clapp over ‘cheap’ move

Pete Alonso was not at all happy with the St. Louis Cardinals after the bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game. Nolan Arenado was upset after the Mets threw up and in on him in the 8th inning as retaliation for JD Davis being hit in the top of the inning. The benches from both sides cleared, leading to a scuffle between the teams (video here).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Outhit Diamondbacks, But 5 Double Plays Lead To Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers again took an early lead and outhit the Arizona Diamondbacks, but that wasn’t enough in a 5-3 loss. One night removed from tying Mike Piazza’s National League record for the fewest game as a catcher to hit 50 career home runs, Will Smith provided the Dodgers with an early lead in the first inning by delivering a three-run double.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

873K+
Followers
425K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy