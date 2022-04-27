ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Break Down The Shocking Helen Twist: Sharpwin Will Be ‘Put To The Test’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wApj4_0fLGt2PP00
Image Credit: NBC

The New Amsterdam doctors continued to grapple with the aftermath of Helen, Mia, Casey, Trevor, and Elizabeth being drugged during their big night out. Max discovers Helen passed out on the floor of their apartment and rushes her to the hospital. Turns out, she’s got clots all over her body, and a hysterectomy is on the table.

Max proposes to Helen while at the hospital, and she happily accepts. Helen manages to avoid having a hysterectomy but has to have emergency surgery to get rid of a blood clot in her lung. When she wakes up, Helen can’t speak. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with New Amsterdam executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton about Helen’s “massive stroke” and what it means for Sharpwin moving forward. Plus, get scoop about Reynolds’ baby drama, Iggy and Martin’s future, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7W8D_0fLGt2PP00
Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman as Max and Sharpe. (NBC)

Helen’s stroke is completely unexpected and shocking. What does Helen’s journey look like ahead? What can they do?

Peter Horton: The truth is, all they can do is wait to a degree and try and get her to go through therapy and get her to try and speak. But one of the things that’s so dynamic about that story is this is Max and Sharpe at that launchpad where they finally are at this moment where everything they’d worked for, have all of their projections in front of them of what their life is going to be like, how fabulous it’s going to be, and suddenly this happens. We don’t know if she’s going to be able to speak in a week or two years or ever. And so that question comes up immediately, what does that do to your love for each other, to your world if you’ve had this whole projection, everything’s ready to go, and suddenly it’s completely different? How does that impact your genuine feelings for each other, and how you’re going to go forward? It’s the kind of vulnerability that just shakes you to the core. It’s the wolf at the door that we all try to avoid and not open when he knocks, but this one crashed the door down.

For both of them, this is a lot to take on. How will they individually be trying to accept this complete life change?

David Schulner: Well, it also puts the relationship to the test, right? Each deals with it completely differently. They each have the same goal, which is to get Sharpe better, but they have very different ways about how to do that. That’s something that every relationship goes through, and they have to figure it out.

Peter Horton: I think Max’s journey in [episode] 17 is so wonderfully convoluted and interesting, at least to me, because his take on everything is just to be optimistic. It’s going to be fine. It’s going to be fine. But what Ryan [Eggold] did in this episode, which I thought was so beautiful, is you can see his terror and fear right underneath his positivity. It’s like, it’s going to work. Translation: It has to work. To see those two things playing right next to each other, I think that’s a version of his positivity we haven’t seen in 4 years. He’s kind of wonderfully vulnerable and fragile.

Just before that final twist, Helen and Max get engaged. Will we see any engagement bliss?

David Schulner: We promise some wedding planning in the future.

Peter Horton: You can’t avoid wedding bliss forever.

Reynolds has a baby on the way, and he makes quite a decision about Evelyn, the child, and Claude. How will Reynolds be struggling with that decision that he made to tell his child about him when it’s the right time? How Reynolds is going to be grappling with all of that going forward?

David Schulner: Well, what it does is it makes him reconsider his own relationship with his own father. Here’s someone who left Reynolds in a very different way than Reynolds is leaving this child, but leaving nonetheless. I think it brings up everything about his dad that he has just pushed aside for so long and makes him reconsider the man he thought he knew in ways that I think really shake him to his core.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUHtx_0fLGt2PP00
Jocko Sims as Reynolds. (NBC)

Peter Schulner: It maybe gives him a little more empathy for the father that was villainized his whole life because his life isn’t working out the way he thought it was either. Maybe that happened with his dad.

How will what happened to Mia, Casey, Trevor, Elizabeth, and Helen impact everyone at the hospital moving forward?

David Schulner: It affects everyone differently. I think the most hopeful version is Dr. Wilder where she is still going to put on her scrubs and walk out into the world as a doctor and hopefully this anti-science and this violence toward the people who are trying to help us goes away, or at least now she’s ready to confront it head-on.

Peter Horton: She’s the only one who really goes to the bartender and confronts him. She doesn’t want to be a victim. From the beginning, she is proactive about it. I think that’s one of the things that allows her to put her scrubs on and go out into the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0vyl_0fLGt2PP00
Tyler Labine as Iggy. (NBC)

Iggy and Martin had quite the confrontation about their relationship and Trevor. What does their future look like?

Peter Horton: Iggy broke a seal in the family. And how do you reseal it? Can you re-seal it ever once you do that? That’s a heartbreaking journey to go on because I think the answer to that is you really can’t, especially with a family and little kids. It’s a seal he broke kind of without paying attention. It wasn’t like he went out to do it. He wasn’t looking for an affair. He wasn’t looking for some way to escape a marriage that he didn’t like. It crept up on it and ambushed him. Suddenly, he’s here now holding the remnants of the grenade he threw into his family. How do you recover from that? It’s a heartbreaking story.

David Schulner: I think he’s going to reach a shocking conclusion in a couple of episodes that are going to really shake the foundation of their marriage in an even bigger way.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Here's What Happened to Dr. Sharpe on 'New Amsterdam'

An unexpected hospital visit, shocking family-planning-related news, and a spontaneous engagement proposal are just some of the events Season 4, Episode 17 of New Amsterdam captures. With jaw-dropping performances by Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman, the episode hints at the tumultuous future awaiting Dr. Max Goodwin and Dr. Helen Sharpe....
TV SERIES
Distractify

Does Helen Die on 'New Amsterdam'? Is Freema Agyeman Leaving the Show?

In March, showrunners announced that New Amsterdam would come to an end after Season 5 and I’m not crying — you are. But as the Season 4 finale approaches, there are still several questions that need answers. For example, will series lead Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his longtime love interest Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) finally get their happily ever after?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Horton
digitalspy.com

New Amsterdam bosses break down health crisis for major character

New Amsterdam spoilers follow. On the latest episode of New Amsterdam season 4, one of its lead characters suffered a devastating health crisis. It was revealed that Dr Helen Sharpe (played by Freema Agyeman) and some of her colleagues had been drugged by a bartender who was angry about the toll COVID had taken on his business and took his frustrations out on the hospital staff during their night out.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Chicago Fire Revealed A Surprising Secret About Brett's Replacement, So How Long Is She Staying?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 18 of Chicago Fire Season 10, called "What's Inside You." Chicago Fire delivered a very big episode for Chief Boden, as promised by star Eamonn Walker, but "What's Inside You" also dropped a reveal about none other than Emma Jacobs, a.k.a. Brett's paramedic replacement. It was inevitable that the show would find a "juicy" story for the new paramedic while Brett was away on her prolonged visit to Casey, but who could have guessed that one of the very first things she revealed about herself was a lie? And is she going to stick around?
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

How Young Sheldon's 100th Episode Shocker Marks A Dramatic Change In The Series

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth.” Read at your own risk!. Young Sheldon's 100th episode didn’t give any big reveals about George Sr.’s potential affair and death, and barely even featured any meaningful nods to The Big Bang Theory. For all that it didn’t do – and Iain Armitage’s enthusiasm had me hopeful it would do something – however, the CBS series dropped a pretty big twist on its audience when it revealed that Georgie got his new older girlfriend Mandy pregnant.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Amsterdam#Wedding#To Helen
Popculture

'Chicago Med': Fan-Favorite Actor Confirmed to Return

Chicago Med fans haven't seen the last of Dr. Dean Archer. Deadline reported that Steven Weber will be back as a series regular for Season 8. While Weber was a series regular during Season 7, his future with the show was in question as he originally signed a contract with a one-season commitment.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Emma Jacobs replacing Brett for good?

Chicago Fire has parted ways with some major characters in season 10. Casey (Jesse Spencer) and his replacement Pelham (Brett Dalton) left the 51, while Brett (Kara Killmer) decided to take away from work to focus on her relationship. These departures have left the door open for new characters to...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Y&R Headwriter Reveals Why They Didn’t Bring Keemo Back

The introduction last month of Kelsey Wang’s Allie to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS was a perfect example of the soap drawing upon its rich history in adding a new character to the canvas. As Jack’s granddaughter, Allie has ties to many legacy Y&R characters and focuses the storyline on the younger generation of Abbotts. But why did the soap decide to not have Allie’s father — Jack’s firstborn son, Keemo — be a part of the unfolding tale? According to a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, headwriter Josh Griffith said there was simply more story to mine by not having Keemo be a part of it.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Chicago Med: Kristen Hager Exits Series

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds’ Wife: Everything On Marriage To Blake Lively, Plus His First To Scarlett Johansson

Ryan Reynolds, 45, seems to be a star on the screen and off the screen as a father and husband. He has been married to actress Blake Lively, 34, for nearly a decade and shares three adorable daughters with her: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. However, Blake isn’t Ryan’s first wife; He was previously married to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson, 37, for about two years and was engaged prior to that. Learn more about the Deadpool actor and both his marriages below.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

James Corden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Adorable Children

James Corden‘s success as a comedian and television host has made him a celebrity in his own right, but in reality, most of his job is to speak with the celebrities. Therefore, not much is known about his personal life, like who his three kids are and when they were born. And for those who don’t know: Yes, he is married. The 43-year-old Tony Award winner met Julia Corden, nee Carey, at a Save The Children event in 2009 and he said it was love at first sight. “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’” Corden told People in 2018. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Shailene Woodley Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Grief’ After Aaron Rodgers Split

Days after reports that Shailene Woodley broke up with Aaron Rodgers for a second time, the actress took to Instagram stories on April 27 to share some cryptic thoughts with her fans. “My inner thoughts: You can’t get over this,” the video caption read. The word, “Me,” then appeared, showing a man successfully clearing a spectacular high jump. Shailene also posted a profound quote, which seemed to speak specifically to the Big Little Lies‘ star’s recent breakup.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
16K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy