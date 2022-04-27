ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Springer hits tying HR, Jays rally to beat Red Sox 6-5 in 10

By IAN HARRISON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTOxu_0fLGsM5J00
1 of 11

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit a two-run homer to force extra innings, Raimel Taipa hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th, and the Toronto Blue Jays handed the slumping Boston Red Sox their fourth straight loss, 6-5 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays have six come-from-behind wins this season.

“There’s no real panic,” said Springer, whose homer was the 200th of his career. “There’s always a belief that we’re one at bat away, one big play in the field, one pitch away from being back in the ballgame. It makes it fun every day.”

Matt Barnes (0-1) intentionally walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to begin the bottom of the 10th, and Alejandro Kirk walked to load the bases. Matt Chapman struck out looking before left-hander Matt Strahm replaced Barnes. Tapia hit a flyball to left on the ninth pitch of his at-bat, scoring automatic runner Bo Bichette.

“It’s huge,” Springer said. “For us to understand what it takes to come out on top in these games is big, especially for a stretch run, potentially.”

Toronto trailed 5-2 in the ninth before Tapia and Santiago Espinal opened the inning with back-to-back doubles off Jake Diekman.

Diekman struck out pinch-hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and fanned Bradley Zimmer, but left after giving up Springer’s fourth home run this season.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Diekman was frustrated after failing to lock down a win for his struggling team.

“Nick (Pivetta) pitched great, everyone pitched great, the hitters scored when they had to,” Diekman said. “I should be able to hold a three-run lead.”

Automatic runner Trevor Story advanced from second to third on Alex Verdugo’s groundout to begin the 10th. Xander Bogaerts followed with a line drive that struck Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (1-1) in the leg, but the right-hander looked Story back to third before getting the out at first. Romano escaped the jam by striking out J.D. Martinez.

“Tough one tonight but you know we’re going to turn the page,” said Red Sox bench coach Will Venable, who has guided the team to one win in five games with manager Alex Cora sidelined by COVID-19.

The Red Sox overturned a 2-1 deficit against right-hander Yimi Garcia in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Rafael Devers led off with a single and advanced on a base hit by Christian Vázquez. Story tied it with an RBI double, and Verdugo put Boston in front with a sacrifice fly.

Bogaerts chased Garcia with an RBI double before Kiké Hernández made it 5-2 with an infield single off David Phelps.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed one unearned run and four hits in six innings. He walked none and matched his season high with nine strikeouts.

Red Sox starter Pivetta allowed two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out six.

EXTRA FIELDER

Venable brought Hernández in from center field to be an extra infielder after Toronto loaded the bases in the 10th.

EXTRA FRUSTRATING

Boston is 0-3 in extra innings. The Red Sox lost 3-2 in 10 innings at Tampa Bay last Saturday.

LONG DIVISION

The Red Sox are 3-8 against AL East opponents.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Devers was held out of the starting lineup after starting the first 17 games of the season.

Blue Jays: OF Teoscar Hernández (strained left oblique) fielded balls and took batting practice before the game. Hernández has missed the past 12 games.

Red Sox RHP Michael Wacha (1-0, 1.88 ERA) starts Wednesday against Blue Jays RHP Ross Stripling (0-0, 4.50). Stripling went 0-2 with a 14.90 ERA in three starts against the Red Sox last season.

___

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Red Sox starting Christian Arroyo at shortstop on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is batting sixth in Thursday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Arroyo will handle the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was given a break in Toronto. In a righty versus righty matchup against Alex Manoah, our models project Arroyo to score 9.3 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Three-step plan for turning Sox' season around

The Red Sox are in freefall, just 2-5 on a road trip that wraps up in Baltimore this weekend. Recognizing that April isn't normally a time for massive change, here's a realistic three-step plan for righting the ship before 8-12 turns into 10-20 and we start wondering who might get traded in July.
MLB
FOX Sports

Bogaerts leads Red Sox against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -154, Red Sox +132; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays after Xander Bogaerts had four hits against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Toronto has a 12-7 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Blue Jays...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ESPN

Hays leads Orioles against the Red Sox following 4-hit performance

LINE: Red Sox -145, Orioles +124; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox after Austin Hays had four hits against the Yankees on Thursday. Baltimore has a 3-3 record at home and a 6-12 record overall. The Orioles are 0-1 in games when...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Loáisiga honored with 2021 Latino MVP AL Reliever Award

NEW YORK -- Yankees right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga received his 2021 Latino MVP American League Reliever Award prior to Wednesday’s game against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Loáisiga was presented with the award by Julio Pabon, the president of Latino Sports, and Maz Adams, the artist who painted the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim outfielder off waivers from Giants

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their outfield depth on Thursday. Jaylin Davis, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Davis went 10-for-63 (.159 batting average) with two homers in 26 MLB games with the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
George Springer
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Homer
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Matt Strahm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

873K+
Followers
425K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy