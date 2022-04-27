ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jake DeBrusk notches winner, Bruins beat Panthers 4-2

By MARK ALTMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKRZ7_0fLGrVkP00
1 of 8

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk snapped a 2-2 tie in the second period, Linus Ullmark made 19 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night to clinch the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

DeBrusk scored the eventual game-winner when he slammed home the rebound of a Brad Marchand shot at 4:59. Ullmark is 5-1 in his last eight appearances and has only allowed 10 goals in that span.

Erik Haula and Taylor Hall scored six seconds apart in the first period and Marchand notched his 32nd goal late in the third for Boston, which will travel to Carolina in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Bruins were swept in three games in the regular season by the Hurricanes by a 16-1 margin.

Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak each had two assists for Boston.

“I thought it was a good test for us,” Haula said. “Florida is a high-powered offensive team and keeping them to two goals is good.”

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had 34 saves as Florida lost for the second straight game after rattling off 13 wins.

“They didn’t give us much space, but we weren’t very sharp with the puck,” Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. “We just were kind of disconnected all over the ice. It was one of those nights. It was hard to find energy. We really didn’t have the pop tonight.”

Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal to tie the game at 2-2 for Florida with less than a second left in the first.

Goals by Haula and Hall had given Boston a 2-1 lead with just under four minutes to play in the first.

Gustav Forsling scored his 10th in the first period for the Panthers and credited Bobrovsky for keeping the game close.

“He was unbelievable. He kept us in the game,” Forsling said. “I think it was a good test for us and we’re going to learn a lot from it.”

Florida mustered only three shots in the third period.

“They didn’t look to me like they had their usual jump tonight for whatever reason,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I liked the way our team performed and the amount of chances we generated.”

PRESIDENTS’ TROPHY

Florida failed to clinch the trophy for the best record in hockey and needs to win one of its final two games.

MISSING THE POINT

The Bruins held Jonathan Huberdeau off the score sheet for only the second time in the last 20 games. Huberdeau entered the night second in the NHL in points.

POWER OUTAGE

Boston went 0-3 with the man advantage and has now gone 12 games without a power-play goal, going 0-for-36 in that span.

“We want to get the power play fixed heading into the playoffs,” Hall said. “Don’t think we have the confidence right now, but we have too many good players not to figure it out.”

NOTES: Marchand scored into an empty net, which snapped an 11-game scoreless drought. ... Florida fell to 18-4-2 against the Atlantic Division. ... Boston won its third straight and fifth in the last six. Claude Giroux has six points in three games for Florida.

Panthers: Travel to Ottawa on Thursday night.

Bruins: Host Buffalo on Thursday night.

___

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bruins beat NHL-leading Panthers for fifth win in six games as playoffs near

BOSTON -- The Bruins are hitting their stride at the perfect time with the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs scheduled to begin next week. They picked up an impressive 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was just the third loss for the Panthers in their last 19 games. Florida entered this matchup leading the race for the Presidents' Trophy with 120 points (57-16-6).
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

2022 NFL Draft l Rodgers, Packers get Watson in Round 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. Aaron Rodgers at last is getting a highly drafted rookie receiver. Rodgers famously has sought more input into Green Bay’s drafts, and the Packers didn’t select a wideout in the first round with their two picks because the top prospects were gone. But they used the second slot in the second round to grab North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Sunrise, FL
Boston, MA
Sports
NESN

Bruins Score Two Goals In Six Seconds Against Panthers

As the saying goes, a good defense leads to a good offense. The Boston Bruins went down 1-0 early in Tuesday night’s game against the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers. The Bruins then began their comeback eight minutes later following a save from Linus Ullmark. The save started an attack...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NHL players show love (and hate) for Brad Marchand in new poll

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand received one of the best compliments an NHL player can get. In the 2021-22 NHLPA Players Poll, one question asked: "Which player do you least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on your team?" Marchand, one of the most polarizing figures in the league, unsurprisingly came out on top.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Gustav Forsling
NESN

How Xander Bogaerts Made Red Sox History Wednesday Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox may be having a slow start to the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but Xander Bogaerts already has managed to set himself apart. Boston took on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday night, and by the time the sixth inning rolled around, Bogaerts had managed to log his third hit of the night. That was his seventh game of the season with at least three hits. And according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long, that’s the most by a Red Sox player through the first 19 games of the season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Panthers clinch first Presidents' Trophy in franchise history

The Florida Panthers clinched the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in franchise history as they were victorious in their penultimate game against the Ottawa Senators and currently have a league-best 122 points. Florida earned the honor on Thursday after beating the Senators 4-0 and having the Colorado Avalanche lose to the Nashville Predators in a shootout.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panthers#Ap#The Boston Bruins#The Florida Panthers 4 2
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Possible Playoff Opponents, Pastrnak, Haula & More

As the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close Friday night, the grind of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs begins next week for the Boston Bruins and 15 other teams. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look back at the week that was for Boston with a milestone reached in an impressive fashion, a penalty shot scare with a positive result, and more.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NESN

Kyrie Irving Tweets Message To Celtics After Boston Sweeps Nets

While Kyrie Irving probably isn’t crazy about Celtics fans, the same can’t be said about his feelings toward Boston players. Irving shared on-court embraces with Celtics franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after Boston completed a first-round sweep of Brooklyn on Monday. One day after the Nets’ season-ending loss at Barclays Center, the star point guard took to Twitter and showed more love to his former teammates.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Considered ‘Dark Horse’ To Sign This NBA Player In Offseason

Even with the Boston Celtics currently in the middle of a playoff run, the offseason looms in the near future. And the more the Celtics win in this postseason and with a roster anchored by two young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the more attractive of a destination they will be for free agents who want to play for a NBA title contender.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox return from Andrew Benintendi trade has been underwhelming

A current look at the Red Sox Andrew Benintendi trade. If you read the early batting leaders, a former Red Sox outfielder has a healthy start to 2022. Lefty hitting Andrew Benintendi is on a tear. This is following a solid 2021 when Benintendi hit .276 and slammed 17 home runs. Oh, did I mention he won a Glove Glove?
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

873K+
Followers
425K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy