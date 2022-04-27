Jacksonville city leaders promote 'spring-cleaning' of medicine cabinets on Drug Take Back Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon in honor of National Prescription Take Back Day. The event is an effort to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs—a vital public safety and public...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida and the City of Jacksonville have partnered for an urban heat-mapping campaign, and they are looking for volunteers to participate. The community-led campaign is designed to identify urban hotspots, raise awareness about heat risk, incorporate local perspectives to produce heat maps...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're life-saving tools, and they're free for families to protect and prevent those with autism from drownings. Great Strides for Children is beginning a new safety campaign by handing out anti-drowning kits. They include door alarms and wearable safety cards. "If it saves even one life,...
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County commissioners met on Tuesday to talk about managing the growth in the county, one of the fastest-growing in America. The county is dealing with traffic issues and overcrowded schools, and everyone agrees something needs to be done. Residents, builders and commissioners all got the chance to say what changes they would like to see in the coming years Tuesday morning in St. Augustine during a growth management workshop.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 150 businesses across Jacksonville are hiring people with different abilities, specifically people who have intellectual or developmental differences. A local business owner says the differences have only made his business better. The regulars of Prime Car Wash on Beach Boulevard will recognize Bryce Topol’s name and face.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A historic marker where a Black man died by lynching in St. Johns County was first stolen. Then its replacement was set aside for years. Monday evening, the St. Augustine City commissioners voted unanimously to have the marker installed by the Visitor Information Center near the city’s parking garage.
St. Augustine, FL — St. Johns County is hosting a second growth management workshop Tuesday at 9 a.m. It’s your chance to voice your opinion on infrastructure needs and how the growth of the county should be managed. County staff will present their ideas, then residents and stakeholders...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Three Duval County elementary schools have been contacted by the district after a rodent infestation impacted operations, leading to the closure of one of the school cafeterias, according to the district. Duval County Schools says that Cedar Hills...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A new workforce housing development is in the works for Middleburg. It comes as the cost to rent and buy a home in Florida has skyrocketed. Nathans Ridge, currently being constructed at the intersection of Old Jennings Road and Discovery Drive, is a $28.5 million multi-family rental housing project that will add 192 units of workforce housing to Clay County.
St. Johns County government officials are considering adding mobility fees as a way to raise funds to deal with development impacts, according to a presentation this week at a county growth management workshop. Dozens of people gathered at the St. Johns County Auditorium to share concerns about growth and hear...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) An animal non-profit in Jacksonville asking for help to purchase the land it currently operates on in order to continue to serve the community. Celestial Farms, located near Jacksonville International Airport, houses rescued farm animals. The farm also...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Department of Veterans Affairs has withdrawn its approval for a Jacksonville diving school to be able to train veterans and other eligible persons under the GI Bill. The withdrawal comes after two drownings at the CDA Technical Institute in Jacksonville. In a letter to the...
Tractor Supply Co., with seven stores operating in the area, is building its eighth Northeast Florida location in West Jacksonville. The city approved a permit April 25 for a Tractor Supply store on 3.6 acres at 8984 Normandy Blvd. at $1.8 million. The site is near Hammond Boulevard and Herlong...
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -More growth for the economy and adding more jobs is the goal for many people in Lake City. . On Thursday elected officials along with company owners are joining together to learn what it takes to attract more businesses to the area. One example of growth is the North Florida Mega Industrial Park where the county is working on its infrastructure along with adding a 500,000 gallon waste water treatment plant that will service the east side of the county.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For many of us, plastic bags are a way to get our groceries, and anything else we buy, home from the store. And yes, while we may reuse them later for other things, in the end, they typically get thrown out with the rest of the garbage -- and that’s a big problem.
The 2020 Census shows the population of Green Cove Springs increased by 42 percent compared to 2010. As a result, the number of Green Cove residents went from 6,908 to 9,786, making it the largest municipality in Clay County.
