Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville city leaders promote 'spring-cleaning' of medicine cabinets on Drug Take Back Day

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave expired medicine? Saturday, you...

News4Jax.com

Developers want to build closer together to manage St. Johns County growth. Residents have other ideas

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County commissioners met on Tuesday to talk about managing the growth in the county, one of the fastest-growing in America. The county is dealing with traffic issues and overcrowded schools, and everyone agrees something needs to be done. Residents, builders and commissioners all got the chance to say what changes they would like to see in the coming years Tuesday morning in St. Augustine during a growth management workshop.
First Coast News

Shopability Saturday highlights Jacksonville businesses who hire people with intellectual differences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 150 businesses across Jacksonville are hiring people with different abilities, specifically people who have intellectual or developmental differences. A local business owner says the differences have only made his business better. The regulars of Prime Car Wash on Beach Boulevard will recognize Bryce Topol’s name and face.
Action News Jax

Weigh in on St. Johns County’s growth

St. Augustine, FL — St. Johns County is hosting a second growth management workshop Tuesday at 9 a.m. It’s your chance to voice your opinion on infrastructure needs and how the growth of the county should be managed. County staff will present their ideas, then residents and stakeholders...
News4Jax.com

New 192-unit Clay County complex part of push for more affordable housing

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A new workforce housing development is in the works for Middleburg. It comes as the cost to rent and buy a home in Florida has skyrocketed. Nathans Ridge, currently being constructed at the intersection of Old Jennings Road and Discovery Drive, is a $28.5 million multi-family rental housing project that will add 192 units of workforce housing to Clay County.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tractor Supply approved for Normandy Boulevard

Tractor Supply Co., with seven stores operating in the area, is building its eighth Northeast Florida location in West Jacksonville. The city approved a permit April 25 for a Tractor Supply store on 3.6 acres at 8984 Normandy Blvd. at $1.8 million. The site is near Hammond Boulevard and Herlong...
WCJB

Columbia County Report: County officials and business owners are attending a training for developmental growth, Kiwanis Club is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -More growth for the economy and adding more jobs is the goal for many people in Lake City. . On Thursday elected officials along with company owners are joining together to learn what it takes to attract more businesses to the area. One example of growth is the North Florida Mega Industrial Park where the county is working on its infrastructure along with adding a 500,000 gallon waste water treatment plant that will service the east side of the county. 
First Coast News

The link between minorities and heart failure (FCL Apr. 28, 2022)

Presidium Health’s mission is to deliver concierge level care, specifically tailored to the 1% highest utilizing patients in underserved populations. ENTRESTO is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with long-lasting (chronic) heart failure to help reduce the risk of death and hospitalization. Visit entresto.com to learn more.
