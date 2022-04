The No. 9 Yale men’s lacrosse team (9–3, 3–2 Ivy) enters the final week of its regular season looking to ready themselves for a deep postseason run. The Bulldogs began the week on Tuesday with a 20–13 win over Whitney Ave. rivals Quinnipiac (2–10, 1–4 MAAC). The win saw Yale’s offensive leaders flex their muscles in the first half to race out to a 15–6 halftime lead before many of the starters got a lighter second half in a week that will see the Bulldogs play two games in only five days.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO