Clemson, SC

Tigers Blast Blue Hose 12-3

By Clemson Athletics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers scored four runs in the second inning and five runs in the third inning on their way to a 12-3 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 27-14, while the Blue Hose...

