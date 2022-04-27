Tigers Blast Blue Hose 12-3

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers scored four runs in the second inning and five runs in the third inning on their way to a 12-3 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 27-14, while the Blue Hose...
Clemson's offense set the tone. The bullpen took care of the rest. And the Tigers added another mid-week victory to the win column. Behind the bats of Max Wagner and Tyler Corbitt, Clemson (28-14, 6-11 ACC) (...)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA – Colin Burgess' single to left scored Evan Stone, giving the University of South Carolina baseball team a 6-5 walk-off win over Alabama Thursday night (April 28) to open a three-game series at Founders Park. Alabama scored a pair of runs in the top...
NEWBERRY — Closing out the home portion of their 2022 campaign, the Newberry College (34-11) baseball team was unable to provide the home crowd with a victory. The Wolves dropped a 9-4 decision to the Bearcats of Lander University on April 19. Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) and senior Beau...
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans’ newest wide receiver Treylon Burks is an Arkansas native who likes to go fishing and hunt with a bow. Burks also likes to go hunting wild boar with his dogs and a knife....
Macie Bell put East Wilkes ahead for good against Ledford with a bases-clearing double in the Lady Cardinals’ 9-4 win last Thursday. Whether it was a no-hit performance inside the circle or a strong senior night sendoff, East Wilkes kept aspirations of its first conference softball title in seven seasons very much alive.
The Bowie Baysox logged their second shutout win of the season on Wednesday night, sailing past the Richmond Flying Squirrels 10-0. After suffering their largest shutout loss since 2018 the previous night, Bowie rode the pitching of Ryan Watson, Adam Stauffer, and Logan Gillaspie to the win. On the offense, Bowie got a key hit from Cody Roberts to open the scoring, as well as later home runs by Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg.
Tampa’s Christian Watson did not have to wait long to hear his name called in the second day of the NFL draft. The Plant High alumnus went to the Packers with the No. 34 overall pick (second pick of the second round). Green Bay moved up with the Vikings to snag him.
Former UNC football quarterback Sam Howell didn’t hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday. However, it shouldn’t be long on Day 2 for the quarterback to hear his name called.
And Howell could be staying in the state of North Carolina.
The Carolina Panthers are one team to keep an eye on for Howell according to The Atheltic beat reporter Joe Person, as he tweeted out that if the Panthers do try to trade back, Howell could be their target.
If Panthers try to trade back in tonight, keep an eye on Sam Howell. Would likely require fairly significant future pick, though.
That’s interesting to hear as Howell has been connected to the Panthers in this draft process. He’s met with them a few times already and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Matt Rhule and his staff target the quarterback.
The Iowa State women's basketball team hasn't seen the last of Aubrey Joens quite yet.
Joens, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced Friday she intends to play for Big 12 Conference competitor Oklahoma next season.
Aidan Hutchinson is all too familiar with the woes of the Detroit Lions — after all, he has never lived more than 45 minutes from Allen Park.
Jameson Williams has followed football since childhood, so he too knows the Lions have rarely been a playoff contender, but he said he's not all that familiar with the Lions beyond that.
