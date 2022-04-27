ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Alexa Bliss Says Her Sinus Surgery Recovery Pic Was ‘Too Violent’ For Instagram

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexa Bliss posted a picture of herself recently of her recovery from nose surgery that was apparently too violent for Instagram. Bliss noted on Twitter that the throwback pic,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Alexa Bliss Gets Married Over The Weekend

Wedding Bells are ringing! According to People magazine, Alexa Bliss married her long-time sweetheart, musician Ryan Cabrera, over the weekend. Their wedding was “very non-traditional,” “rockstar” and self-described as “the s–tshow.”. The couple was interviewed two weeks prior to their wedding; below are some...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Financial World

Alexa Bliss' FAIRY WEDDING

Alexa Bliss crowned her dream as a true Disney princess, a brand that has always fascinated her, by marrying rock musician Ryan Cabrera. The two said yes at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California, on Saturday, April 9, in front of relatives, friends and colleagues from the world of wrestling and the music scene, in an unconventional wedding.
PALM DESERT, CA
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Charlotte Flair
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and while some have returned to the ring others have been sitting on the sidelines. Bo Dallas has been out of action since 2019 due to a neck injury, but he was asked during the recent Father and Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022 if he will be getting back in the ring, and he declared that he is not done with wrestling.
WWE
Wrestling World

Omos reveals when he found out he had cancer

This week's guest of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin", WWE Superstar Omos talked about his exponential growth and discovery in 2012 that he has a pituitary tumor. WWE RAW Superstar Omos recently spoke about his relationship with AJ Styles. The two were paired together for over a year, with...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Was So Close To Death That WWE Made Preparations

Thankfully it wasn’t necessary. With so many wrestlers in the history of the industry, it is very rare for someone to become a top level legend. You see them occasionally though and when they reach that level, there is almost nothing that can knock them off. One of the biggest stars of all time was having some very serious health issues, to the point where WWE even made some drastic preparations.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinus#Combat#Extreme Rules#Lilliechris
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Comments On Their Contract Expiring

Fans have seen a few stars part ways with All Elite Wrestling in recent months, and now it seems that Joey Janela is on his way out the door. Janela was part of the original AEW roster, but his contract expires this weekend, and he reflected on his run with AEW when he posted the following:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Teased For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF has teased the arrival of former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey (FKA Big Cass) on next week’s Dynamite. On tonight’s Dynamite, MJF looked calm and collected after his bitter rival, Wardlow, put away Lance Archer in a singles bout. In a backstage interview after the match, MJF explained why Wardlow’s win didn’t bother him.
WWE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Star Reportedly Hurt During Match At TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz was reportedly hurt during a scary moment at Sunday’s Impact TV tapings from Poughkeepsie, NY. The incident occurred while Steelz and Savannah Evans were teaming against The Decay’s Havok and Rosemary, according to PWInsider. Steelz apparently landed wrong during a spot and was said to be “out of it” after that.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jinder Mahal’s Character Killed Off Of ABC Series

As we noted late last year, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has been working on the ABC series Big Sky in his time outside WWE. But after a recent episode, it looks like Jinder is finished with this particular series for the time being. Mahal’s character, Dhruv, was killed off the show on 4/7 during a struggle with the lead protagonist of the series, police officer Jenny Hoyt.
WWE
PWMania

W. Morrissey Shares Details About His Alcohol Addiction and Being Released From WWE

Former WWE star Big Cass (W. Morrissey in Impact Wrestling) talked about his alcohol addiction on this week’s “The Sessions with Renee Paquette.”. “Like in 2017, the drinking was really out of hand. It was easy to hide, because alcoholics are very good at hiding their alcoholism. So I was hiding it from a lot of people. I got injured and when I came back, I was just in a bad place mentally, and not to blame it on taking medications that I definitely shouldn’t be drinking with, but I guess I just kept drinking and kept fuc*ing up. The drinking, yeah, it got completely out of hand to the point where everybody was noticing. There was no hiding it anymore. Everybody knew. It’s sad to say looking back, but at the time, I knew everybody knew and I still didn’t give a fu*k. I was like, I didn’t care. I don’t know what switch flipped in my head, but I really gave up spiritually. At that point, I was done.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Ready To Go For Match With WWE Hall Of Famer

Over the last few years Becky Lynch has dominated the women’s division in WWE, and she’s taken on all comers. A few months ago Lynch defended the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita at Elimination Chamber, and she recently told Featured Cut Of The Day that she’s up for a match with Trish Stratus as well.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy