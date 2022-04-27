ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DOH: COVID infections are rising in Hawaii and there are no signs of slowing down

hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise. After two years of warning people about the risks of getting infected on cruise ships, the CDC lifted its...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 22

Deldrene Herron- Kupuna Didi
2d ago

So how come the CDC study just released shows that 90 percent of school age kids between 5 to 11 already have had Covid? Why do they need an official mandate to get the jab to attend school when Natural Immunity is automatic protection against the virus?Follow the money.

Reply(2)
3
glitter girl
2d ago

I have a question. Who calls in if they're infected and where do you call? I don't believe this story.

Reply(1)
5
Timothy Houle
2d ago

Someone Independent, from all of this, pandemic related politics, should step forward and run for Govorner.

Reply(1)
4
Related
KITV.com

Hawaii begins COVID-19 'Transition Plan'

The state is changing the way it deals with COVID, but it doesn't mean Hawaii is out of this pandemic. "COVID infections are up nationwide and here in Hawaii. Our current daily average is 362 representing a 4 fold increase from 88 cases back on March 18th," said Dr. Sarah Kemble, State Epidemiologist with the Hawaii Department of Health.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Hawaii#Infectious Diseases#Elon Musk#Public Health#Cdc
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy