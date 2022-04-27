LOCAL ROUNDUP: Dual team tennis playoffs start today

TRIAD – Two area teams – Bishop McGuinness and Wheatmore – qualified for the NCHSAA dual team boys tennis playoffs set to start today.

Bishop McGuinness was selected the No. 4 seed in the 1A West and will host No. 13 Cherryville. Wheatmore will be the No. 7 seed in the 2A West and will welcome No. 10 North Stanly in the first round.

The second round will be Tuesday, May 3, followed by the third round Monday, May 9. The regionals will be May 11 and states will be May 14. Individual regionals are this weekend and state will be May 6-7.

BOYS GOLF

MID-STATE 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO – Davis DeLille was first individually while High Point Central took second as a team in the Mid-State 3A Conference boys golf championship Monday at Greensboro National.

DeLille shot a 73 to earn medalist and lead the Bison, who also got counting scores from Ian White (84), Hunter Busick (87) and Adam Peacock (87).

Rockingham County won with a 321, followed by Central at 331. Dudley (455), Atkins (457) Smith (518) and Eastern Guilford (544) rounded out the field.

MID-PIEDMONT 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

THOMASVILLE – Oak Grove captured the conference title during Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A boys golf championship.

The Grizzlies, who were led by conference player of the year Cayden Bryner, shot a 312. Central Davidson was second with a 319, followed by Ledford (334), North Davidson (358), Asheboro (362) and Montgomery Central (418).

Counting scores for Ledford were: Jacob Bethune (80), Tanner Walters (83), Adam Spangle (84) and Javon Comer (87).

NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness won the conference championship during Monday’s Northwest Piedmont 1A boys golf championship.

The Villains shot a 369, beating Cornerstone Charter with a 387 and North Carolina Leadership Academy with a 456.

William Grissom captured the individual title with an 85 to lead the Villains, while Sam Sherrill had an 88, Gannon Grunwald had a 94 and Ted Williams had a 102.

AT HPCC-WILLOW CREEK

HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day was fifth while High Point Christian was sixth in Monday’s PTAC boys golf match at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.

Forsyth Country Day won with a 152, followed by Greensboro Day (158), Caldwell (161), Calvary Day (166), Westchester (170) and HPCA (180).

Jaxson Morgan shot an even-par 36 to lead the Wildcats, who also got counting scores from Jacob Johnson (44), Henry Erikson (45) and Jackson Hedrick (45).

Jared Waterer shot a 43 to lead the Cougars, while Cam Malboeuf (44), Ryan Tuttle (45) and Jace Harris (48) also had counting scores.

Greensboro Day’s Ben Jordan and Caldwell’s Freddy Ortmann each shot 35 to tie for medalist.

PAC CHAMPIONSHIP

THOMASVILLE – Wheatmore captured the conference title during Monday’s Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A boys golf championship at Colonial Country Club.

The Warriors posted a score of 324, followed by Providence Grove (367), Randleman (375), Trinity (376), Uwharrie Charter (418) and Southwestern Randolph (453).

BASEBALL

HP CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD

HIGH POINT – High Point Christian won 10-0 in six innings against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC baseball Monday at Oak View Baptist Church.

Noah Hill had two hits and an RBI to lead the Cougars (18-8 overall, 7-0 conference), who scored five in the fourth inning to break open the game. Owen Smith, Bryson King, Sam Sapp and Heath Craver each had a hit and an RBI. Jake Dunlap added a hit and four stolen bases.

Tony Lopez (6-0) got the pitching win, striking out 12 while allowing two hits and two walks in five innings. King struck out two in pitching the sixth.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARLISLE

HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian rolled past Carlisle 9-1 in baseball Monday at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field.

Christian Walker had three hits – including two doubles – and two RBIs for the Trojans (15-5), who scored three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to lead 7-0. Thomas Bowman also had two doubles and an RBI.

Nick Papciak had a double and an RBI, while Ty Lancaster chipped in a double. Mason Russell had two RBIs and Grayson McDonald had one RBI.

Grant Aycock got the pitching win, striking out seven in three innings. Russell added four strikeouts in two innings while Ethan Gravely had one in two innings. Each allowed just one hit.

WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY

HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day topped Calvary Day 5-2 in PTAC baseball Monday at Westchester.

Carson Daniel went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Wildcats (10-4 overall, 3-3 conference), who led 3-0 through two innings. Bryce Hooker added a hit and an RBI, while Ryan Engle also had a hit.

Josh Hammond earned the win on the mound, striking out six while allowing two hits in four innings. Daniel added three strikeouts in an inning, while Caleb Hammond tacked on one strikeout in two innings.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, NCLA

KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness held on to beat North Carolina Leadership Academy 14-9 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball Monday at Bishop.

Tommy Mattox went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs while Joe Criscuolo went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the Villains (13-3 overall, 7-2 conference), who led 12-0 through three innings.

Ben Williams and David Krawczyk also had two hits each.

Criscolo (4-1) got the pitching win, striking out five while allowing one hit in 4 1/3 innings.

OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

TROY – Oak Grove fell 7-3 against Montgomery Central in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Monday at Montgomery Central.

The Grizzlies dipped to 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

SOFTBALL

E. DAVIDSON, N. ROWAN

SPENCER – East Davidson crushed North Rowan 26-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Monday at North Rowan.

Nikki Beal had three hits, including two doubles, and seven RBIs while Danielle Dennis had three hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles. Alyssa Staley added two doubles and three RBIs.

Kristen Hamilton had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Natalie Hale had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Arianna Perkins and Brynne Varsamis, who had two hits including a triple, each had an RBI.

Kirsten Hedrick struck out three while allowing one hit in three innings.

East improved to 10-7 overall and 9-1 in the conference.

WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER

TRINITY – Wheatmore lost 16-0 against Uwharrie Charter in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference softball Monday at Wheatmore.

Hannah Davenport tallied her first career hit to highlight the Warriors. Carmen Turgeon allowed three earned runs in the circle.

GLENN, REAGAN

KERNERSVILLE – Glenn lost 12-7 against Reagan in Central Piedmont 4A Conference softball Monday at Glenn.

The Ladycats dipped to 8-9 overall and 6-6 in the conference.

S. GUILFORD, CORNERSTONE

GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford fell 4-1 against host Cornerstone Charter in nonconference softball Monday.

The Storm dipped to 10-6 overall.

GIRLS SOCCER

E. DAVIDSON, N. ROWAN

SPENCER – East Davidson shut out North Rowan 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at North Rowan.

The Golden Eagles, who led 6-0 at halftime, improved to 8-4-1 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON

WALLBURG – Ledford fell 2-0 against rival North Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Ledford.

The Panthers, who got six saves from Maddie Callahan in goal, dipped to 6-6-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON

LEXINGTON – Oak Grove edged Central Davidson 2-1 in overtime in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Central Davidson.

Peyton Gerrard scored in overtime while Mallie Blizard scored in regulation for the Grizzlies (5-7 overall, 3-2 conference). Ashlyn Grubb made eight saves in goal.

THOMASVILLE, W. DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE – Thomasville fell 9-0 against West Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Thomasville.

The Bulldogs dropped to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

TRINITY, SW RANDOLPH

TRINITY – Trinity lost 4-1 against Southwestern Randolph in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Trinity.

The Bulldogs, who trailed 1-0 at halftime, dipped to 4-10 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN – Wheatmore defeated Randleman 10-1 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Randleman.

Ellie Garrison had five goals and one assist to lead the Warriors (13-0 overall, 7-0 conference). Natalie Bowman added three goals and an assist, while Summer Bowman had two goals and two assists. Haley Vazquez had an assist.

Victoria Lowe got the win in goal.

LACROSSE

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4A CONFERENCE

WINSTON-SALEM – Seventh-seeded Glenn lost 16-1 against second-seeded Mount Tabor on Monday at Mount Tabor in the first round of the Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys lacrosse tournament.

The Bobcats dropped to 0-17.

On the girls side, seventh-seeded Glenn fell 19-4 at second-seeded West Forsyth. The Ladycats moved to 1-17.

MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY

GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian topped Greensboro Day 3-1 in middle school girls soccer Monday at Greensboro Day.

Olivia Barnwell scored two goals while Ava Peele had one goal for the Trojans (14-1). Kyla Denton had two assists and Cait Borden had one. Blythe Cunningham and Lily Barrow split time in goal.