Nashville, TN

Flames beat Predators 5-4 in OT, Preds lock up playoff spot

 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary. Dan Vladar made 19 saves.

Filip Forsberg scored two power-play goals, Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists and Roman Josi had one goal and one assist for the Predators.

Juuse Saros made 30 saves but left the game with 6:32 remaining and was replaced by David Rittich, who made 3 saves.

The Predators locked up an 8th straight trip to the playoffs when Vegas fell 3-2 to Dallas in shootout. Nashville holds the top spot in the wildcard chase with 95 points. The Stars also have 95 points with two games to play.

