Flames beat Predators 5-4 in OT, Preds lock up playoff spot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary. Dan Vladar made 19 saves.

Filip Forsberg scored two power-play goals, Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists and Roman Josi had one goal and one assist for the Predators.

Juuse Saros made 30 saves but left the game with 6:32 remaining and was replaced by David Rittich, who made 3 saves.

The Predators locked up an 8th straight trip to the playoffs when Vegas fell 3-2 to Dallas in shootout. Nashville holds the top spot in the wildcard chase with 95 points. The Stars also have 95 points with two games to play.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.