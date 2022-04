MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Monroe County man won the first of the 10 top prizes of $100,000 from the $20 Mega Money scratch-off game, which launched April 5. After Monday’s claim, nine prizes of $100,000 remain, along with prizes at different levels. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning scratch-off […]

MONROE COUNTY, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO