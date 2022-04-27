ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Franklin leaders vote down measure to develop Brownland Farm

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpIBw_0fLGnxq700

In a unanimous decision, Franklin aldermen voted down a measure to rezone property to create a development on Brownland Farm.

Opponents — clad in yellow stickers — walked into city hall with dozens speaking out against flooding concerns surrounding the property. At least 60 people spoke out during the public hearing, one of the longer ones in the city's history. Many of those who spoke out against the rezoning were impacted by the 2010 and 2021 floods. During those weather events, the Harpeth River rose above 30 feet both times, according to data from the National Weather Service. The board voted to approve the plan during the first reading.

"I am going to ask you to vote no," 22-year resident Judy Alexander said. "I want you to think about the tax liability and the liability to the City of Franklin when it floods. You heard how much the 2010 flood costs."

Developers have put Brownland Farms through several configurations for the land along Hillsboro Road. Originally, the plans for the property had 700 units but shrunk to around 365 residences. The Franklin Planning Commission didn't recommend the project's approval because it didn't meld with the city's land-use plan. City planning staff noted before aldermen that 70.8% of units would go into the floodplain in some way.

City Administrator Eric Stuckey told the board before voting on this plan that it could set precedent for future planned unit developments proposed for city consideration.

"You don't want one development to change the policy and become the policy," Stuckey said. "And that essentially you may be creating a policy change tonight whether you know or not and we have 40 square miles of urban growth boundary to come."

Developers said they were frustrated with the process, noting the city was putting them in a box and exhausting the process that's been a three-year discussion.

"There is so much fear, and I am empathetic to it," developer Kevin Estes said. "You couldn't even get flood insurance until 1978. There's a lot of properties are in the floodplain. We didn't have the tech or science. If you're in Fieldstone Farms, I would be the most upset. You can't zone this because Envision Franklin says no? I have never been put in an us versus you situation. Where was the policy and floodplain conversation two years ago? I am not allowed to be creative at this point. I am merely asking how the city conducts its business for itself, and think about where we have started and where we have been. Listen to the facts and the experts."

During the weekend, opponents stood along Hillsboro Road with colorful signage, waving at cars to show they were against the plan.

In a rare move, Mayor Ken Moore gave his dissent to aldermen before they voted on the plan, indicating the development gave him "red flags" in his mind.

There will be no third reading on the plan.

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Developer of Bellefonte warehouse withdraws plans

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Less than a week after announcing it, the Bellefonte Warehouse has formally withdrawn its plans. “The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” which was scheduled to go in on Penn Tech Drive in Benner Township and bring in almost 700 jobs. Chris Schnure, Subdivision and Land Development Planner confirm the developer, who had […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Franklin, TN
Business
Franklin, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Government
Franklin, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Franklin, TN
WREG

New TN bill requires year’s worth of rent to appeal evictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With evictions on the rise, Tennessee is making it easier for landlords to throw people out of their homes even if they’re paying the rent. Earlier this month, Governor Bill Lee signed HB2443, which requires families to put up a year’s worth of rent when they try to appeal an eviction. Until […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Brownland Farm#City
US News and World Report

Tennessee Collecting Houshold Hazardous Waste on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Department of Environment and Conservation will collect household hazardous waste in Dyer, Franklin and Williamson counties on Saturday. Household hazardous waste is considered flammable, toxic, reactive or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical hazardous items include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Times-Reporter

Newcomerstown Village Council

KEY ACTION Council gave first reading to an ordinance establishing a five-year Capital Improvement Plan when members met on April 4. The entire plan is available for review on the village website, www.newcomerstownoh.com, and some of the plan was reviewed in a previous article. The third and final reading of the plan is scheduled for May 3. ...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
WSMV

O’Connell announces bid to become Nashville mayor in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell confirmed to News4 he intends to run for Nashville Mayor in August 2023. O’Connell told News4 an official announcement is forthcoming. He has served as the representative for Council District 19, which includes downtown, Germantown and the Midtown areas since...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rising rent prices impacting business owners

Community members show their support as a local drummer battles cancer. A Sumner County high school student with no known medical problems had a sudden cardiac arrest in the classroom. Two people airlifted after car crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Two people were airlifted after crash Tuesday night in...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy