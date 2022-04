Drivers along Cherryville Road can expect some delays over the next few months as crews work to widen parts of the road to better connect with the U.S. 74 bypass project. "The widening along N.C. 150 is necessary to tie in the ramps and to construct roundabouts at the ramps and N.C. 180," said Marcus Thompson, communications officer for NCDOT in an email.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO