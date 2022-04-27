Convenience store, cars shot on Wilson Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A convenience store and multiple vehicles were struck by bullets late Tuesday night on Wilson Road in the Campostella area of Norfolk.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the shooting came in at 11:07 p.m. Five Star Food and Convenience in the 1700 block of Wilson Road was hit and so were multiple vehicles, police say.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no suspect information at this time and the case remains under investigation.

Shooting on Wilson Road in Norfolk April 26, 2022. (WAVY photo/Corby Slaughter)

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

