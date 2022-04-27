MS Lottery

A Powerball ticket purchased in Michigan in May 2021 and worth $1 million is set to expire in about two weeks. Last month in Maryland, no one came forward by the deadline to claim a $10 million prize. There have been larger amounts that have gone unclaimed in both Powerball...
Powerball kicked off its 30th birthday week Monday night with a $352.5 million jackpot, the second-largest for the game this year. The estimated cash payout was roughly $210 million. The winning numbers were: 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2x. Nobody drew all six winning numbers,...
Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022;. The jackpot was an estimated $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Powerball has...
April 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maryland, who is going by the name Big Fish, has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers. Big Fish bought eight, 50 cent Pick 5 tickets that covered lottery drawings from March 29 to April 1.
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (April 27, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £8.4million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
It’s been 30 draws and there has still been no winner for the now $454 million Powerball Jackpot. When will we have a winner? It has been a while since a lottery jackpot has caught the attention of the nation. I distinctly remember the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot from 2016. Unfortunately, this Outsider did not win as a college freshman despite buying seven tickets in Terre Haute, Indiana.
POWERBALL® is capping off its 30th anniversary week on a high note! The jackpot for the Saturday, April 23 drawing has reached an estimated $400 million ($240.8 million cash value). This week marks Powerball’s 30th anniversary. Ticket sales began on April 19, 1992, for the game’s first drawing held...
An Iowa man won $1m on the state’s lottery and came within one number of winning a share of a $20m jackpot after a store clerk made a mistake with his ticket. Josh Buster, 40, said he bought the Mega Millions ticket on Friday in West Burlington and believed an error was responsible for the win, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.He said the clerk at an MK Mini Mart printed only one play on his ticket when he had asked for five. The clerk then printed four other plays on a second ticket. “I feel like that changed...
Mega Millions is truly an appropriate descriptor and name! The winning ticket was cashed in by, get this, a couple who have been playing the lottery, since their first date. According to www.arcamax.com:. (UPI) An unidentified married couple from Minnesota, who started their relationship playing the lottery, has become the...
