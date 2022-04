LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale announces the hiring of Jake Loper as the new softball head coach. Loper comes from Lake High School, where he led them to a 2A state championship in 2021. The now new West Lauderdale Knight was introduced to the softball team and the coach gave a speech about his excitement for next season and what he wants to implement when he takes the reigns.

LAUDERDALE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO