O’Gorman edges past Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — In Class ‘A’ High School Baseball, Harrisburg welcomed O’Gorman to town Tuesday night.

Wasn’t much offense in this one, with O’Gorman scoring its only runs via bases loaded walks, and that’s all they would need as they down the Tigers 2-1.

O’Gorman improves to 5-10 with the win, while Harrisburg falls to 13-4.

Harrisburg is back in action Thursday at home against Roosevelt, while O’Gorman will face Sioux Falls Jefferson Thursday night.

