ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, SD

O’Gorman edges past Harrisburg

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iI27_0fLGmRtc00

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — In Class ‘A’ High School Baseball, Harrisburg welcomed O’Gorman to town Tuesday night.

Wasn’t much offense in this one, with O’Gorman scoring its only runs via bases loaded walks, and that’s all they would need as they down the Tigers 2-1.

O’Gorman improves to 5-10 with the win, while Harrisburg falls to 13-4.

Harrisburg is back in action Thursday at home against Roosevelt, while O’Gorman will face Sioux Falls Jefferson Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Maddie Krull announces transfer to Nebraska

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – In a season which saw the USD coyotes women’s basketball program reach the sweet 16 for the first time in program history, has now a seen an off season in which all 5 starters from last years team have departed. Three seniors graduated, Kyah Watson left for West Virginia and early […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Freddy’s to open this week in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Kansas fast-casual chain Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open its first South Dakota location this week. The chain, known for its 100-percent ground beef Steakburgers and custard, will open at Dawley Farms in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, April 26 with another location near the Empire Mall set to begin construction in May.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, SD
Harrisburg, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Harrisburg, SD
Education
KELOLAND

USD softball falls against St. Thomas 8-7

St. PAUL, MN (USD) – South Dakota’s Tatum Villotta had a season-high four hits and Aleesia Sainz had a career-high five RBIs, but it was an unlikely hero for St. Thomas who stole the show Sunday. Sydney Mickett’s two-run single with two outs completed a four-run rally that gave the Tommies an 8-7 win in […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
KELOLAND

Dirt blowing into homes and piling up in yards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind is causing all sorts of problems from the fire danger to dangerous driving conditions. It also became a problem for residents of a Sioux Falls neighborhood. Blowing dirt is getting into their homes and damaging their lawns. Looking out her window Ellen Dirnberger cringes with every gust of […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Nexstar Media Inc#Keloland Com
KELOLAND

USD softball defeats UND 14-9 in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Bela Goerke went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs as South Dakota completed its Summit League three-game series sweep over North Dakota with Saturday’s 14-9 win at Nygaard Field. The Coyotes (23-17, 8-4 in Summit) banged out 14 hits in the third game and completed the sweep by scoring 43 runs […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watertown student, superintendent react to letter

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Watertown School District says a letter from a teacher to students seeking to talk about their gender identity does not have the district’s support. 14-year-old Kai Price received one of the letters on Monday. Kai enjoys music, drama and drawing. “I’m just a...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND

Vikings sweep rival Cougars in softball

The No. 13 Augustana softball team swept Sioux Falls on Tuesday to push its nation's longest home winning streak to 33 games. The Vikings claimed game one, 10-2, then followed up with an 8-0 victory in game two that was split around a thunderstorm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy