Brandon Valley powers past Roosevelt in GOTW

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley used a five run third inning to power past Roosevelt on Tuesday, 11-1.

The Lynx earned the win via the ten run mercy rule in five innings.

Click the video player below to watch the full game between Brandon Valley and Roosevelt

RECAP

Brandon Valley struck first with an unearned run in the first inning. Austin Reiter reached via the error and that allowed Carson Askdal to score.

The Lynx added on in the second inning, thanks to a pair of back-to-back RBI singles. Nick Hokenstad and Logan Kelling delivered run producing singles. BV led 3-0.

Dexter Payne would drive a triple to left field to give Roosevelt their first hit. A groundball from Jamie Legg brought in Payne to make it 3-1.

The third inning saw the Lynx take over as they plated five runs on six hits.

Brandon Valley led 8-1 after three innings.

The Lynx would add three more in the fifth and that would be enough as they earned the 11-1 win, via the mercy rule in five innings.

Game two saw the Rough Riders earn an 8-7, walk-off win over the Lynx. Dane Mediger singled to bring in the winning run.

Roosevelt is now 8-1 in Class ‘A’ league play. Brandon Valley sits a game back at 7-2.

