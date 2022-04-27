ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers throw it away, wild toss in 9th gives Twins wild win

By DAVE CAMPBELL Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ogqB_0fLGmA8V00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic play that gave the Minnesota Twins two runs for a wild 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Miguel Sanó had the final hit for the Twins — and his ill-advised baserunning wound up helping them win their fifth in a row.

The Twins trailed 4-3 when Detroit closer Gregory Soto walked Trevor Larnach and Gio Urshela to start the inning.

With one out, Sanó hit a line drive that glanced off right fielder Robbie Grossman’s glove and rolled to the wall for a rocket of a single. Larnach was held up at third base, but Sanó kept running toward second and Twins runners seemed trapped.

But Haase throw soared over third baseman Jeimer Candelario’s head and two runs scored.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Sanó
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Trevor Larnach
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Gregory Soto
Yardbarker

The Tigers Lost In The Most Unimaginable Way Possible On Tuesday

You win some, you lose some. But some losses are more painful than others. The Detroit Tigers can attest to that after their walk-off loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. With a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth, the Tigers were two outs away from a...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Fielder#Ap#Tigers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers odds, tips and betting trends

The Minnesota Twins (10-8) will host the Detroit Tigers (6-11), Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, with the Twins on a six-game winning streak. The Tigers are an underdog (+120 moneyline odds) when they square off against the Twins (-140). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Minnesota Twins looking to Bailey Ober (1-1), and Tarik Skubal (1-1) taking the ball for the Detroit Tigers.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ryan dazzles, Kepler homers twice as Twins win 6th straight

Max Kepler hit two home runs and Joe Ryan tossed seven shutout innings as the Minnesota Twins picked up their sixth straight victory with a 5-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Kepler was the star for the Twins, smashing both of his homers off former teammate Michael...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez (abdomen) back Friday for Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez (abdomen) is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays. Sanchez missed seven straight games with an abdominal injury. He is replacing Ryan Jeffers at catcher on Friday and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Sanchez for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy