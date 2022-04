Red Sox fans are ready to see Triston Casas at Fenway. Over the last few years, the hype over Triston Casas, the No. 16 prospect in the MLB Pipeline and No. 2 prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization, has just gotten bigger. With a Red Sox team that has lacked any sort of offensive production, perhaps now is the time to bring up Casas.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO