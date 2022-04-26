UW-Whitewater baseball: Warhawks sweep Point to take control of WIAC title chase

WHITEWATER

The UW-Stevens Point baseball team came into Tuesday’s crucial doubleheader at UW-Whitewater armed with an offense that had scored the most runs in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (253 in 30 games) and had hit the second-most home runs (35).

When the Pointers got off their bus and noticed the flags flapping vigorously toward right field, they had to feel good about their chances.

But then, UW-Whitewater starting pitchers Westin Muir and Cade Berendt spit into that wind and went to work.

In the opener, the left-handed Muir limited Stevens Point to three hits and no earned runs over eight innings in Whitewater’s 4-1 victory.

Berendt, another left-hander, made just his second start of the season in the nightcap and allowed just one run over seven innings in Whitewater’s 9-1 victory.

The sweep put the nationally ninth-ranked Warhawks (17-3 in the WIAC, 25-6 overall) two games ahead of the 15th-ranked Pointers (15-5, 24-6) in the WIAC race.

With a pair of doubleheaders remaining against UW-Stout (10-10) at home and UW-Platteville (10-8) on the road, Whitewater is solidly in control of its own quest to earn what would be its eighth WIAC championship in the past nine seasons (the 2020 season was canceled).

“I was really pleased,” Warhawks coach John Vodenlich said. “Everyone knew we were tied for first. But you know the old saying, ‘great pitching beats great hitting.’ Now we’re in the driver’s seat.”

Muir threw 118 pitches in eight innings to improve to 8-1 in the opener. The only run Point scored was unearned.

Whitewater broke a scoreless tie in the fifth when Matt Korman doubled to right with two outs and Bennett Frazer singled him home.

The Warhawks went up 2-0 in the sixth when leadoff man Alex Najera was hit by a pitch. The Warhawks leading hitter, Sam Vomhof, followed with a single and Nick Paget singled to score Najera.

The Pointers cut the deficit in half with an unearned run in the top of the eighth, but Whitewater responded in its half of the inning.

Vomhof, who leads the Warhawks with a .425 average and 51 hits, belted his third homer of the season to hike the lead to 3-1. Jacob DeMeyer walked, Zach Campbell walked and Matt Scolan brought DeMeyer home with a single.

The Warhawks did not waste any time taking control of the second game.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Vomhof, Paget, DeMeyer and Campbell hit consecutive singles to produce two runs. After a foul out, Korman lifted a fly with the wind blowing out to right. When the ball finally landed, Korman had his third homer of the year and Whitewater had a 5-0 lead.

“He put a great swing on that ball,” Vodenlich said.

That was all Berendt needed. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior had thrown just 31 2/3 innings with one start and 15 relief appearances entering the game. On Tuesday, Berendt delivered seven innings, allowing just one run and seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. He finished with 129 pitches.

“He’s capable of that,” said Tom Klawitter, the Janesville native who is the Warhawks’ pitching coach, of the demanding pitching toll.

Cam Anfang finished the strong pitching afternoon with two scoreless innings, striking out five, including the side in the ninth.

“I think the changeup is the best pitch,” Klawitter said. “And he’s got it.”

On Tuesday, every Warhawks pitcher had it, putting Whitewater solidly in first place.

“It’s a grind,” Vodenlich said. “You’ve just got to take it one day at a time.”

FIRST GAME

WHITEWATER 4, STEVENS POINT 1

Stevens Point 000 000 010 — 1 4 0

Whitewater 000 011 02x — 4 10 1

Leading hitters—SP: Lucas Luedtke 2x4; W: Sam Vomhof 2x4, Nick Paget 2x4, Ryan Norton 2x4. 2B—SP: Payton Nelson. W: Matt Korman, Bennett Frazer. HR—W: Sam Vomhof.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—SP: J.D. Schultz 6.2-7-2-2-1-7; Marcus Jaworski 1.1-3-2-2-1-1; W: Westin Muir 8-3-1-0-1-5; Kade Lancour 1-1-0-0-0-1. WP—Muir 8-1. LP—Schultz (1-3).

SECOND GAME

WHITEWATER 9, STEVENS POINT 1

Stevens Point 010 000 00 — 1 7 3

Whitewater 500 001 30x — 9 14 0

Leading hitters—SP: Lucas Luedtke 2x3, Quin Kenwood 2x3; W: Sam Vomhof 2x4, Nick Paget 2x4, Jacob DeMeyer 2x4, Zach Campbell 2x4, Matt Korman 3x4, Bennett Frazer 2x3.

Pitching (i9p-h-r-er-bb-so)—SP: Nick Carpenter 4-7-5-5-0-3, Austin Syvertson, 2-3-1-0-0-0, Tyler Beyer 1-4-3-3-0-1, Mitchell Crawley, 1-0-0-0-0-0; W: Cade Behrendt 7-1-1-7-0-7, Cam Anfang, 2-0-0-1-5. WP—Behrendt 5-0. LP—Carpenter 2-1.