The Mets and Yankees are riding high, as the Mets continue their warpath through the National League, but the headline is becoming how many batters in the lineup will keep getting hit. Paul Russo and Kyle Evans discuss the Mets’ pace of hit batsman, as well as the brawl in St. Louis yesterday and whether it will continue to be a trend as the season moves on. The Yankees are finding their groove, as they rolled the Orioles to start the week. Paul and Kyle talk about the offense finding its way and Jordan Montgomery showing out once again.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO