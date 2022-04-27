Aubrey thrashes Midlothian Heritage to open playoffs

CARROLLTON — The Lady Chaps (19-7) began the bi-district round of the playoffs in style on Tuesday with a 12-5 victory over Midlothian Heritage.

Aubrey started out hot with five runs in the first inning, but Heritage continued to hang around and cut the Lady Chaps’ lead to just 6-5 in the sixth inning. From there, Aubrey blasted away for six more runs across the final two innings, including RBI singles from Bree Jones and Jaden Wheeler.

The series will resume Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Carrollton Newman Smith’s Kelly Field, where Aubrey will be looking to sweep.

Kennedale 6, Sanger 1

KENNEDALE — A five-run fifth inning proved to be the difference in Sanger’s loss to Kennedale on Tuesday evening to open the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The Lady Indians had six hits as a team to Kennedale’s three, though Sanger could only push across a lone run in the sixth inning courtesy of Audrey Lindsey. Leala Kloewer tossed four innings of six-run ball on just two hits for Sanger while walking four and striking outs.

Kennedale can close out the series on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Sanger.