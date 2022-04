BOSTON -- The Bruins are hitting their stride at the perfect time with the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs scheduled to begin next week. They picked up an impressive 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was just the third loss for the Panthers in their last 19 games. Florida entered this matchup leading the race for the Presidents' Trophy with 120 points (57-16-6).

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO