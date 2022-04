Kyle Connor scored his 46th goal of the season and added two assists to get him to 92 points on Wednesday against the Flyers. The 92 points is a Jets 2.0 record, passing Blake Wheeler and his 91-point efforts of 2017-18 and 2018-19. Jets head coach Dave Lowry added that Connor should be in the conversation for the Lady Byng Trophy, so expect a big push for that ahead of the NHL Awards in June. Connor is tied for fourth in franchise history with 92 points this season. It's the eighth time in franchise history a player has reached the 90-point mark in a season.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO