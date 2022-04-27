ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa’ Max Murphy looking to break more records

By John Campbell
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye runner Max Murphy has already broken the program’s 1,500...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Does the Most Popular Liquor in Iowa Surprise You?

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. For many of us in Iowa, we've resolved to drink less in 2022. Myself included. That said, there are still evenings I want to have a spirit or two, and I know what my go-to is. I won't give that info just yet as, I happen to have the same favorite booze as the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Why Is It So Windy This Spring In Iowa?

If you had a nickel for every time you heard the phrase "it wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't for the wind" you'd probably have enough nickels to buy Twitter. Maybe not... but I bet you'd be able to buy a sandwich somewhere. The National Weather Service in Iowa...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Fire at General Mills plant in Cedar Rapids

A 9-year-old Delaware County girl is dead after an early morning house fire on Saturday. Neighbors are still processing the tragedy. Mobile Mexican consulate stops in Iowa City to provide services for immigrants from Mexico. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Mobile Mexican Consulate made a stop in Iowa City on...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Raimond Braithwaite making mark on Iowa football strength and conditioning

Freshman defensive back Xavier Nwankpa was listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds on the roster Iowa football released on March 22. Before the Hawkeyes’ April 23 spring game at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite said Nwankpa was up to 211 pounds. While Nwankpa was a five-star...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

With mental toughness, Iowa’s Payton Wensel has an All-American breakout

A major recession is going to hit the U.S., according to a prediction from Deutsche Bank. Better Business Bureau on hiring reliable, trustworthy contractor for home repair. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about hiring reliable and trustworthy contractors for home repairs.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th. NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show) Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am. Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX...
OKOBOJI, IA
KCRG.com

Some morning rain around, especially north

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some areas of showers are still expected in eastern Iowa today. While most of the rainfall is focused over the northern half, it’s still feasible that some of this activity may drift south over time and affect the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas with a few showers this morning. Whatever falls looks pretty light and scattered. Plan on another day in the 50s. Tomorrow is interesting in that there may be an isolated shower early, then a large break before the better chance of rain arrives at night. That part of the system is the one that’ll affect us going into Saturday morning with a real good chance of rain. Hopefully, the activity can become more scattered by Saturday afternoon. Around a half inch of rainfall is expected with that part of the system and it should be out of here by Sunday morning.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

