Roundup of Thursday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 12, North Central 2: Turk Riggan went 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and a stolen base and the Bullpups (13-6, 11-5) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-16, 1-15) in a GSL 4A/3A game. G-Prep locked in the GSL's top 4A seed to next week's district tournament. Trygve Grimsby went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs while Robbie Burnett added two hits, two runs and two RBIs for G-Prep.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO