St. Louis woman who started mission in Romania now helping Ukrainian refugees

Republican and Democratic lawmakers peppered Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday about how his department is prioritizing Ukrainian refugees. At a House Appropriations Committee hearing, Rep. Mike Quigley, an Illinois Democrat, and Rep. John Rutherford, a Florida Republican, asked Mayorkas about the status and number of people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and seeking asylum in the United States, especially those who have tried to enter through the southern border. Mayorkas said that while there are humanitarian provisions for Ukrainians, including the Biden administration's new "Uniting for Ukraine" policy, entering through Mexico "is not the way to do it."

