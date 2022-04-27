SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN - clipped version

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEAU-TV 13
 2 days ago

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WEAU-TV 13

Sturgeon spawn after warm weekend weather

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - After weeks of waiting, the sturgeon are finally spawning. “So it got warm enough this weekend to kind of get them active and they weren’t going but now that it’s dropped down, they stayed active enough... they were just like, it’s time to go,” Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Sturgeon Biologist Margaret Stadig said.
SHIOCTON, WI
The Independent

Portland has first heavy snowfall in April since the 1940s

Heavy snow was accumulating in Portland, Oregon on Monday, the heaviest snowfall for the month of April since records began 80 years ago.The city had seen several inches by early morning after a mix of snow and rain fell overnight and temperatures dropped to the mid-30s (degrees Fahrenheit). It left Portland locals with a dicey commute on Monday, while more than 51,000 people across the state are currently without power. Portland Public Schools district, the largest in the state, announced that it would be closing for a snow day.The storm warning remained in place throughout Monday. The National Weather Service...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Cool with a chance of drizzle

Look for below average temperatures with a chance of drizzle Thursday. We are looking for more sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow. By the weekend, high pressure will have the region under sunny skies with afternoon highs reaching right around average. Clouds and another chance of drizzle will return around the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A mostly great weekend, but our dry pattern begins to break down

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — What is better than sunshine on a Friday? Sunshine on a Saturday! And that's exactly what we'll see. A clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to once again drop into the lower 30s. Saturday will be another stunner, with full sunshine, and temperatures a few degrees milder than Friday, which should put us in the mid and upper 50s. So, still a little cool, but quite nice with wind not playing a big role in how it feels. Sunday will be the milder weekend day, with highs back into the 60s for the first time since we had those two 81-degree days! So, it'll be nice to be on the milder side again. That being said, we're going to lose that brilliant blue sky, with clouds thickening up during the afternoon. A shower or two may sneak in during the afternoon, but most wet weather should hold off until around or after sunset.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

