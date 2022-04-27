Former ETSU tight end Adkins commits to South Carolina

Johnson City, TN — The guy who made one of the greatest catches in ETSU history, this one right here, which helped the Bucs beat Kennesaw State in the playoffs has found a new home.

One day after the Blue and Gold scrimmage Nate Adkins announced this afternoon that he’s transferring to South Carolina where his father Greg is the offensive line coach.



Adkins, a two-time All-Southern Conference selection at ETSU who is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, is a bruising blocker but also had 73 catches for 749 yards and four touchdowns during his career at ETSU.



Adkins also garnered attention from SEC schools Alabama and LSU.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.