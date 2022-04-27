Former Gators await NFL draft

The nation's best defense from the nation's best team was rewarded for its work in the opening round of the NFL draft. Five Georgia defensive players were selected in the first round Thursday night, a record from one defense in the common draft era. The total eclipsed the four Florida State defenders selected in the first round of the 2006 draft and the four Miami defenders selected in the first round of the 2004 draft.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO