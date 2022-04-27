ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Family and friends remember Wilson High School students who died in 2018 crash

By Alex Torres-Perez
WAAY-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 26th marks four years since the deadly car crash that killed three Wilson High School students. "It's kind of a flood of memories," Christi Nelson said. She is the mother of Tyler...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Architect who ‘died’ for five minutes in horror house fire reveals where he ‘went’ when his heart stopped

A holiday home boss and father-of-five who ‘died’ for five minutes when his heart stopped beating after a terrifying house fire sent him into cardiac arrest has become friends with the firefighter who brought him back to life.Retired architect Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife, Jo, 53, who run the business based at their home in Upper Tysoe, Wawickshire, together, had sat down to dinner in January 14 with her 80-year-old parents when smoke poured through the ceiling light fittings and the fire alarms sounded.Ushering everyone out, Steve – father to Jessica, 36, George 34, Ben, 22, Will, 12, and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilson High School
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Idaho State Journal

Officer talks with high schoolers about daughter's fatal crash to raise awareness

While the pain of his teenage daughter’s death lingers four years later, local school resource officer Jake Johnson says he has found strength in sharing his story with the hope that it might prevent another similar tragedy. Johnson’s daughter, Olivia Johnson, was rushing to work one day in 2018 when she crashed into a telephone pole and suffered fatal injuries. Johnson believes Olivia tried to pass a dump truck, met an unexpected road grader, and then one of the vehicles hit her car and launched...
SHELLEY, ID
WAAY-TV

Decatur police: 4-year-old child dead after drowning in swimming pool

A 4-year-old child is dead after drowning in a swimming pool on Thursday, according to the Decatur Police Department. Police said it occurred in a pool behind a residence in the 1,700 block of Westmead Street SW. The child was taken to Parkway Hospital and pronounced dead. Police said the...
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy