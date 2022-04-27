Family and friends remember Wilson High School students who died in 2018 crash

A holiday home boss and father-of-five who ‘died’ for five minutes when his heart stopped beating after a terrifying house fire sent him into cardiac arrest has become friends with the firefighter who brought him back to life.Retired architect Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife, Jo, 53, who run the business based at their home in Upper Tysoe, Wawickshire, together, had sat down to dinner in January 14 with her 80-year-old parents when smoke poured through the ceiling light fittings and the fire alarms sounded.Ushering everyone out, Steve – father to Jessica, 36, George 34, Ben, 22, Will, 12, and...

