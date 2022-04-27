ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Breaking down the Panthers possibilities ahead of the NFL Draft

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vztpk_0fLGibuq00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — What is your biggest worry when it comes to the Panthers in the NFL Draft? Will Kunkel, Carla Gebhart and Walker Mehl breakdown the possibilities.

More from CSL

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer says he would rather draft his own quarterback than trade for a veteran quarterback on the market. Also, the Panthers plan to exercise the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns.

Charlotte Sports Live will have three draft specials at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Old NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Is Going Viral

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off later tonight, which has some people reliving viral moments of previous drafts. The official Twitter Sports page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments. ESPN host and insider Field Yates didn’t disappoint, giving fans one of the most viral moments in recent memory.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Russell Wilson’s Ex-Wife Going Viral

Tonight, NFL dreams will come true as players hear their names called in this year’s draft. 10 years ago, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson was one of these players. When Wilson was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with a third-round pick in the 2012 draft, it was obviously a joyous occasion for him and his family.
NFL
Yardbarker

Four candidates to replace Nick Saban as Alabama coach

Alabama is a perennial championship contender for a reason. The program features a revolving door of player talent and strong coaching, leading to consistently impressive results year in and year out. Key to the Crimson Tide’s success is head coach Nick Saban. So long as he is around, a title...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly improved their depth behind superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Chiefs have signed reserve quarterback Anthony Gordon ahead of the 2022 season. Gordon was a standout player for the Washington State Cougars during his time in Pullman. Through...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
The Spun

Sage Steele’s Comment On Colin Kaepernick Going Viral

On Wednesday, a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for “breaching her contract and violating her free-speech rights.”. During an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast last year, Steele shared her negative thoughts on ESPN’s COVID-19 vaccine...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Draft Pick

The Green Bay Packers upgraded their linebacker room this Thursday night, selecting Georgia product Quay Walker. However, it doesn’t sound like the NFL world is on board with the move. Some fans believe the Packers should’ve drafted a wide receiver with the 22nd pick. Others believe the team should’ve...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Is Furious With The Ravens Tonight

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received an unpleasant surprise tonight when the team traded his best wide receiver during the NFL Draft. The Ravens sent speedster Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the 100th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. Needless to say, this was a shocking move.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Panthers#Nba#Breaking Down#American Football#Csl#Celtics#Nfl Draft Party#Rock Hill#Qc News#Pro Bowl#Charlotte Sports Live#Queen City News
The Spun

1 NFL Owner Is Showing Support For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has been outspoken about his desire to make an NFL comeback as soon as possible. But despite his active offseason, the former Super Bowl quarterback hasn’t received any legitimate consideration from franchises around the league. Kaepernick last suited up for an NFL game when he took the...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Is Reportedly Closing In On New Job

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks set to have a new job for the 2022 NFL season. Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Payton is closing in on a deal with Fox Sports. He’s expected to be a studio analyst for the network. Marchand...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Tom Brady Contract Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have worked out a new contract for the 2022 season that’ll benefit both parties. According to the Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin, Brady’s new contract with the Buccaneers is a one-year deal that’s worth a maximum of $19.5 million. That’s a bargain for the legendary quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Miami Hurricanes Football Player Dead At 24

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that former top recruit passed away this week. Sam Bruce, a former 4-star wide receiver who committed to play at Miami, passed away this week, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He was just 24 years old. In a post on the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Panthers Owner Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is still a believer in head coach Matt Rhule–publicly at least. The last two seasons haven’t been the greatest, but that’s not stopping Tepper from saying Rhule can get this turned around. “I believe in Matt (Rhule) and he has my full...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names Steelers’ Worst Draft Pick Ever

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known as one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. A significant portion of their recent success has come from general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin. The latter has never had a losing season and the former is one of the best-drafting GMs in sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy