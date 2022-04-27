Breaking down the Panthers possibilities ahead of the NFL Draft

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — What is your biggest worry when it comes to the Panthers in the NFL Draft? Will Kunkel, Carla Gebhart and Walker Mehl breakdown the possibilities.

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer says he would rather draft his own quarterback than trade for a veteran quarterback on the market. Also, the Panthers plan to exercise the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns.

Charlotte Sports Live will have three draft specials at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

