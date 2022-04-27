West Morris over Sparta - Girls lacrosse recap

Every week this spring, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select a Lacrosse Team of the Week based on its performance over the past week. The Jersey Mike's Team of the Week for Week 3 is Brick Memorial, which used a dramatic victory over a division rival to keep its winning streak active and continue its strong play. Shore Sports Network stopped by on Monday to present the Mustangs and head coach Brent Middlemiss with a special Team of the Week certificate and a $250 Jersey Mike's gift card.

BRICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO