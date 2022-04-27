ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, NJ

West Morris over Sparta - Girls lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lauren Carbon’s two goals and an assist led a balanced offensive effort for West Morris in a 9-6 victory over Sparta in Chester. Julia Carbon scored two...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 3 Oak Knoll over Mendham - Girls lacrosse recap

Darby Campbell and Devon Gogerty recorded two goals and one assist apiece to lead Oak Knoll, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Mendham, 8-4. Teagan Kocaj scored once and assisted once while Caroline Sheridan, Sophia Lambrianakos and Carson Didden added a goal apiece for Oak Knoll (8-2), which held a 6-3 lead at halftime.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Lower Cape May over Middle Township - Girls lacrosse recap

Sabrina Faulkner scored four goals to go along with two assists, three ground balls, and five draw controls as Lower Cape may defeated Middle Township, 11-7, in Cape May Court House. Julia Gibson added three goals and an assist while Tessa Hueber scored twice with two ground balls. Maddie Schiffbauer...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset Tech over New Brunswick- Baseball recap

Ryan DelSordo went 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead Somerset Tech to a 9-3 win over New Brunswick in Bridgewater. Robert Pasquale went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Walter McAloon, Brian Karabinos, and Nicholas Meyer Stoker each recorded two hits and an RBI for Somerset Tech (2-4). DelSordo was also the winning pitcher, as he gave up three runs on four hits, struck out 12, and walked two in the complete game effort.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sparta Township, NJ
Sparta Township, NJ
Sports
City
Chester, NJ
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Clayton, Scotch Plains-Fanwood qualify for 4x400 C of A race

New Jersey’s Thursday at the Penn Relays got even better as Clayton and Scotch Plains-Fanwood qualified for Friday’s Championship of America 4x400-meter relay. Clayton’s quartet of seniors Ariel, Amirah and Arianna Sharpe along with junior Kelsey Thomas clocked a 3:47.39 to win the South Jersey Small Schools heat. Scotch Plains-Fanwood registered a 3:50.69 with the foursome of seniors Grace Kennedy and Julia Jackson as well as juniors Jenai Berry and Danielle Most.
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees over Pingry - Softball recap

Alexia Perlinsky went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs, a RBI and a double as Voorhees defeated Pingry, 5-2, in Alexandria. Winning pitcher Avalyn Stayskal struck out two and walked two, allowing two runs on five hits for Voorhees (5-6), while also adding a RBI in the win. Sophia Charleston went 1-for-2 with a walk, RBI and two stolen bases.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling over Highland - Boys lacrosse recap

Sterling stayed undefeated by beating Highland, 11-3, thanks to Justin Moroney’s three-goal, one assist, and 14-of-15 face-off effort in Somerdale. Mike Ermel also scored a pair of goals with two assists while Jacob Spiritoso scored three times with an assist. Mike Burckley scored twice as well in the win. Frank Hartman made seven saves.
SOMERDALE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
92.7 WOBM

Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Lacrosse Team of the Week: Brick Memorial

Every week this spring, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select a Lacrosse Team of the Week based on its performance over the past week. The Jersey Mike's Team of the Week for Week 3 is Brick Memorial, which used a dramatic victory over a division rival to keep its winning streak active and continue its strong play. Shore Sports Network stopped by on Monday to present the Mustangs and head coach Brent Middlemiss with a special Team of the Week certificate and a $250 Jersey Mike's gift card.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Morris#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Caldwell over Cedar Grove - Baseball recap

Dan Paris gave up one hit in six innings while striking out eight and walking two to lead Caldwell to a 12-3 win over Cedar Grove, in Cedar Grove. Caldwell (11-2) scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-1 lead. Luke Maida earned a save by striking...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

South River defeats Timothy Christian - Softball recap

Aliyah Rosado finished the day 3-for-6 with five RBI and two runs for South River to defeat Timothy Christian 14-5 in Piscataway. South River (8-1) took an 8-1 lead into the sixth before Timothy Christian (9-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to three. However, South River answered right back with six runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for the victory.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Complete N.J. boys javelin preview

WHEN: Friday at 9:30 a.m. QUALIFIERS: Tyler Zawatski, Freehold Township, Ryan Drwal, North Hunterdon, Hunter Paulter, North Hunterdon, Austin Hudak, Hammonton, Robert Panaque, Jackson Memorial. JERSEY OUTLOOK: Zawatski, the Virgina commit, goes into the field as the state favorite after posting a state-best mark in the javelin with a 197-4,...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Hunterdon Central over Hillsborough - Baseball recap

Chase Fischer went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in three runs and scoring another to lead Hunterdon Central to a victory at home over Hillsborough, 8-4. Chase Moskowitz singled twice with two RBI and a run scored while Logan Mason went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Hunterdon Central (7-3), which had 10 hits as a team in the win.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Sayreville defeats East Brunswick - Softball recap

Jessica Wasko went 1-for-4 with three RBI and one run to lead Sayreville over East Brunswick 8-4 in East Brunswick. Brianna Boen hit a two-run double for East Brunswick (7-8) in the opening inning to help the Bears take a 3-2 lead. However, Sayreville (3-8) was able to rally for six runs in the fifth and sixth inning to take an 8-4 advantage.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown over Burlington Township - Baseball recap

Connor Bell doubled, drove in three runs, and earned the win on the mound as Bordentown beat Burlington Township, 7-3, in Burlington. Bell went the distance allowing just the three runs (two earned) on eight hits. John Bassett also singled and tallied two RBI while Elijah Tradigo went 2-for-3 with...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
105K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy