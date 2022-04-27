ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Six: Disappointing NBA seasons, NFL Draft trades, and NCAA changes

 2 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Now time to pitch some of the more national topics out for tonight’s Quick Six. Walker Mehl of ESPN Radio rejoins us. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:

  • Walker, who had a more disappointing season despite their star power? The Lakers or the Nets?
  • Carla, who will be traded first during the 2022 NFL Draft? Baker Mayfield, Jimmy G, or Deebo Samuel?
  • Walker, do you see major changes coming for the NCAA with Mark Emmert stepping down?
  • Carla, will a Hendrick cup driver win a Xfinity race in the No. 88 for JR Motorsports?
  • Walker, do you intently watch the Draft in full or just for the first round?
  • Carla, would you become a fan of your rival team for $1 million?
