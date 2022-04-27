ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Early Birding with Al

myboca.us
 2 days ago

Pick up some new skills or sharpen the old ones! Join us for...

myboca.us

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birding#Migratory Birds#Nature Center#Woodpeckers#Birder
Outdoor Life

Turkey Hunting with My Dad Is an Exercise in Trying Not to Kill Each Other

My eyes snap open when the toms gobble, my head swiveling like an owl’s. They’re close. My dad is looking at me, eyebrows raised. “Two,” I whisper, surprised. The gobbles were loud, carrying down the ridge. I hold up two fingers to be sure he copies. It’s already sunrise on opening day and we’re still listening for gobbles like a pair of desperate coyotes. Or at least, I’m listening. At 64, Dad can’t hear like he used to. I hadn’t realized how bad it had gotten in the years since we’d hunted together.
HOBBIES
The Atlantic

The Inner Lives of Animals

Not very long ago, eagles were rats in America’s public imagination. Despite the bald eagle’s position as a national symbol, the actual bird was widely despised until about the mid-20th century. Before that point, many people treated them like rodents and killed them without discretion—while also unselfconsciously admiring the bird’s likeness on government seals, coins, and memorabilia. In The Bald Eagle, Jack E. Davis offers a twofold biography: He traces the histories of both the emblem and the creature and describes how patriotic pleas for conservation finally allowed their public perception to merge. Most revealing is what he says about American exceptionalism.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
UPI News

Litter of red wolf pups born for first time in four years

April 26 (UPI) -- A litter of six red wolf pups were born for the first time since 2018 at the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina. The litter includes four females and two males, the Red Wolf Recovery Program announced on Facebook alongside photos of the newborns.
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Take a Walk In the Park at These Best New York Sculpture Gardens

If you go to visit one of Upstate New York's famous sculpture gardens, one thing is for sure. You are going to find yourself in a pretty spectacular setting. The sculpture gardens and art parks on this list, for the most part, can be found on hilltops in small communities throughout the upstate region. Most are non-profits, and all of them offer surprises along your journey. Many of America's most famous sculptors ar represented here in the fields and meadows of Upstate New York, including Henry Moore, Louise Nevelson, and even Maya Lin who created the unforgettable Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Country diary: The muntjac deer decides I am not a threat

So loudly unobtrusive, their lives confined from dawn to dusk to a copse that I could walk through in three minutes, the closest deer were always the least visible. How many of the passersby who sidestepped the mocha-coloured pellets on the adjoining path linked those scatterings to the hoarse barks coming from the bushes? I once found the elderly man who took his daily lockdown walk here, leaning in towards the shouting thicket. He turned to me and asked: “What is it?”
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Oh Give Me a Family Where the Antelope Roam

For five days in October 2018, I housed and fed four pronghorn hunters who used my garage to butcher and vacuum-seal what they harvested. Son Walter had arrived from Texas with a truck full of equipment. Flying in from California, his brother with his son brought a friend the boys have known from way back. All were born and raised in California, but Walter and family lived in Wyoming for twenty years before moving away. While residing here, he learned to love the outdoors in winter. Snow-skiing, ice-fishing, and hunting, he said, render bearable the harsh icy weeks and months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Great love came to 3 gardens

My dad, Glenn, liked to grow tomatoes in our backyard. Dad didn’t like acorn squash, but he grew it, too, because he thought the leaves were pretty. And he grew huge cantaloupe, which he called “mush melons.”. One time, my late husband, Chuck, and I went back to...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy