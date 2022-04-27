Early Birding with Al

For five days in October 2018, I housed and fed four pronghorn hunters who used my garage to butcher and vacuum-seal what they harvested. Son Walter had arrived from Texas with a truck full of equipment. Flying in from California, his brother with his son brought a friend the boys have known from way back. All were born and raised in California, but Walter and family lived in Wyoming for twenty years before moving away. While residing here, he learned to love the outdoors in winter. Snow-skiing, ice-fishing, and hunting, he said, render bearable the harsh icy weeks and months.
Comments / 0