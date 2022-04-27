No. 3 Hurricanes overwhelmed by Stetson, fall 12-4
By Isabella Didio
One day after moving up to two spots to No. 3 in the rankings, the Miami Hurricanes lost their first mid-week matchup since March 16. Against the Stetson Hatters (19-21, 5-13 ASUN) on Tuesday night, Miami (31-10, 16-5 ACC) struggled with both pitching and scoring runs in a 12-4 loss at...
On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that former top recruit passed away this week. Sam Bruce, a former 4-star wide receiver who committed to play at Miami, passed away this week, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He was just 24 years old. In a post on the...
He has become the Knight in Shining Armor for Hurricanes fans, the well-intentioned billionaire with the seemingly bottomless budget and an unwavering willingness to spend millions of dollars on University of Miami players and transfer targets.
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers scored four runs in the second inning and five runs in the third inning on their way to a 12-3 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 27-14, while the Blue Hose fell to 18-21. In the first inning, Jeremiah Boyd grounded […]
Ethan Groff is in his fourth year with the Tulane baseball team, but Friday night is the first time he will get to play in his hometown of Orlando, Florida. It will be a very meaningful weekend for everyone else on the travel roster, too. Tulane (26-15-1, 8-4 American Athletic...
Former St. Thomas Aquinas standout wide receiver and Miami Hurricanes player Sam Bruce died Thursday morning at the age of 24. Bruce died at Broward Health Medical Center after being involved in a car crash and having a seizure in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Emergency responders received a call at 8:23 PM on Wednesday about a crash at ...
Sam Bruce a standout high school football player at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida is dead at the age of 24. According to reports, Sam Bruce who also played for the Miami Hurricanes was tragically killed in a car accident. Bruce eventually earned a four-star rating and received dozens of...
-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially have ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations, who tells The Associated Press that Robinson’s new deal totals just shy of $54 million, roughly $18 million a year. Robinson signed his franchise tender two weeks ago, guaranteeing him $16.7 million next season. But he ended up getting more from the extension.
Former Penn High School soccer star Kristina Lynch has announced she will transfer from Florida State to Notre Dame and play her graduate season with the Irish. Lynch is a two-time national champion with the Seminoles. She played in 24 games, starting 16, as Florida State won the 2021 national title. She also helped the Seminoles win the 2018 title as a freshman. While at FSU, Lynch totaled 12 career goals, including three game-winners, playing in 77 games with 51 starts.
Jalen Gaffney, whose career with the UConn men’s basketball began with promise but ended with a disappointing junior season, has committed to Florida Atlantic. “During my three years at UConn, I learned a lot about not only basketball, but about myself as well,” Gaffney said in a message he posted on social media. “As I continue to mature and become the player and person I want to be, I believe that in order (for) me to continue to grow, I need a change.”
Cortez Andrews – who played in six games for Florida State last season – has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. A 6-foot-1, 245-pound linebacker, Andrews is back in the portal after already transferring from Maryland to FSU. A former On3...
As if the news that former Miami Hurricanes star Sam Bruce tragically lost his life wasn’t awful enough, the newly-revealed details of his passing are even more tragic. (Trigger warning.) On Friday, TMZ Sports released the 9-1-1 call which was made by a woman hours before Bruce’s death. Per...
No. 11 Virginia (32-10, 13-8 ACC) will host No. 7 Virginia Tech (29-9, 12-7 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash at Disharoon Park beginning Friday at 6 p.m. The three-game series continues Saturday with a 4 p.m. first pitch and concludes on Sunday at 1 p.m. All three games will air on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).
Former UNC football quarterback Sam Howell didn’t hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday. However, it shouldn’t be long on Day 2 for the quarterback to hear his name called.
And Howell could be staying in the state of North Carolina.
The Carolina Panthers are one team to keep an eye on for Howell according to The Atheltic beat reporter Joe Person, as he tweeted out that if the Panthers do try to trade back, Howell could be their target.
If Panthers try to trade back in tonight, keep an eye on Sam Howell. Would likely require fairly significant future pick, though.
— Joe Person (@josephperson) April 29, 2022
That’s interesting to hear as Howell has been connected to the Panthers in this draft process. He’s met with them a few times already and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Matt Rhule and his staff target the quarterback.
METAIRIE, La. — (AP) — Zion Williamson says he'll jump at the chance to sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans this summer. It doesn't sound certain that one will be offered. And that is the $200 million — give or take — question that the Pelicans...
