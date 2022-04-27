No. 3 Hurricanes overwhelmed by Stetson, fall 12-4

Former UNC football quarterback Sam Howell didn’t hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday. However, it shouldn’t be long on Day 2 for the quarterback to hear his name called. And Howell could be staying in the state of North Carolina. The Carolina Panthers are one team to keep an eye on for Howell according to The Atheltic beat reporter Joe Person, as he tweeted out that if the Panthers do try to trade back, Howell could be their target. If Panthers try to trade back in tonight, keep an eye on Sam Howell. Would likely require fairly significant future pick, though. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 29, 2022 That’s interesting to hear as Howell has been connected to the Panthers in this draft process. He’s met with them a few times already and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Matt Rhule and his staff target the quarterback. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 28 MINUTES AGO